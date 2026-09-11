♥There Was a Reason Shin Min-a Fell for Him... Kim Woo-bin Surprises Fans with Forearms 'Bigger Than His Face'

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Kim Woo-bin drew attention by sharing an update showing him enjoying some downtime during a business trip.

On the 11th, Kim Woo-bin shared photos from his daily life on social media, along with the brief caption, "Business trip 2."

In the photos, Kim Woo-bin appears relaxed as he spends his break during the business trip enjoying a leisurely moment.

What particularly caught attention was Kim Woo-bin's exceptional physique. Even in comfortable everyday clothes, he exuded his signature hip vibe. Wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a hat, he showed off an effortlessly styled casual look.

His thick forearms and broad shoulders, visible beneath a seemingly casual sleeveless T-shirt, also captured attention.

His forearms looked nearly as thick as his face, while his exceptionally broad shoulders—often described as being as wide as a door—drew admiration.

Even without striking a particular pose, his natural appearance clearly revealed his solid build and attracted fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin began publicly dating in 2015. After maintaining their relationship for nearly a decade, they held a wedding ceremony last year. Reports said that their relationship deepened further when Shin Min-a stayed by Kim Woo-bin's side after he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and suspended his activities.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.