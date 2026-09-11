Hong Hyun-hee Gives Generous Spending Money to 20-Year-Old Fan Enlisting in the Military: “It Doesn’t Feel Like Someone Else’s Business Because I Have a Son”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee showed her warm heart by spontaneously giving spending money to a 20-year-old fan who was about to enlist in the military.

On the 11th, a video titled “Hong Hyun-hee Wanted to Be a Princess(?) at Lotte World Adventure Busan with Junbeom” was released on the YouTube channel Hongssun TV.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee visited the amusement park with her husband, Yeon Jeseung, and their son, Junbeom, wearing matching school uniforms. While looking around the park, Hong Hyun-hee approached two young men who recognized her and were filming her.

When Hong Hyun-hee asked, “How old are you?” one of the young men replied, “I’m 20.” When she then asked when he would enlist, he said, “Next week.”

After hearing that his enlistment was just around the corner, Hong Hyun-hee immediately opened her wallet. “I wonder if you’ve eaten. Your older sister should buy you something,” she said as she took out cash and handed it to him.

The flustered young man repeatedly waved his hands and said, “No, it’s okay,” then refused, saying, “That’s too much.” But Hong Hyun-hee pressed the spending money into his hand, saying, “Buy yourself a coffee, too.”

Beyond simply providing fan service, Hong Hyun-hee also expressed her gratitude to the young man who was about to enlist. “I’m grateful to those who protect our country,” she said. “Thanks to our soldiers, we can sleep soundly.”

Looking at her son, Junbeom, she added, “It doesn’t feel like someone else’s business because I have a son,” and warmly advised him, “Buy something delicious with your friends and stay healthy during your military service.”

Although their meeting was brief, Hong Hyun-hee’s care for the young man about to enlist, expressed as a mother raising a son, created a heartwarming moment. The young men also thanked her repeatedly.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee also fulfilled her childhood dream of performing in an amusement park parade. “If I hadn’t become a comedian, I would have auditioned for a parade,” she said before joining the parade in a glamorous princess dress and makeup.

Hong Hyun-hee playfully remarked, “If I had a daughter, I could share this kind of feeling with her, but since I don’t have one, I’ll have to become the daughter.” In front of her son, Junbeom, she fulfilled a dream she had held for more than 30 years.

After the parade, she shared her excitement, saying, “Doing this in the place I had dreamed of more than 30 years ago, with my son watching, gave me an incredible thrill. It made me feel truly alive.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.