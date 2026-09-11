"I have credit-card bills to pay"... Park Myung-soo gives Halmyungsoo staff "more than pocket money" after filming was suspended

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo personally gave the production staff "more than pocket money" after worrying about the financial burden they would face when YouTube filming was suspended.

On the 11th, the YouTube channel "Halmyungsoo" released a video showing Park Myung-soo returning to filming after a roughly two-month hiatus.

Park Myung-soo shared his thoughts on returning, saying, "I was really disappointed when we ended up unable to do the show. Fortunately, things returned to normal and we can broadcast again. I was sad that I couldn't see our subscribers for two months, and I missed them."

While filming was suspended, the "Halmyungsoo" production staff edited and released highlight videos from existing content to fill the gap. In his characteristic manner, Park Myung-soo praised them, saying, "It was good to see you doing whatever it took to keep subscribers from leaving."

However, because the channel did not clearly announce when it would resume, some subscribers speculated that it had shut down permanently.

When the producer said, "Because we never said exactly when we would return, people thought it was completely over, saying, 'They closed the channel' and 'They failed,'" Park Myung-soo joked, "Our subscribers have no patience. That's the problem with young people these days," drawing laughter.

There were also continued concerns about the production staff's livelihoods during the broadcasting hiatus. The producer said, "The subscribers were very worried about the staff. They asked, 'Are you working without getting paid?'"

Park Myung-soo responded, "Are you asking me to pay your salaries?" He then said firmly, "Everyone, don't worry about the broadcasting station or celebrities."

Contrary to his words, however, Park Myung-soo was more concerned than anyone about the staff's real-life difficulties. It was revealed that he had personally given them money while "Halmyungsoo" was on break.

Regarding the money he gave the staff, Park Myung-soo cheekily acknowledged his good deed, saying, "It's more than pocket money, isn't it?"

He explained that he had been concerned about the staff's living expenses, which continued even while the show was on hold, saying, "When everything comes to a stop, you still have credit-card bills and rent to pay."

Park Myung-soo revealed, "I thought about it carefully at home. As an adult in this society, it felt shabby to just sit back and do nothing," adding, "So I generously gave them some pocket money."

Although the exact amount was not disclosed, the production staff reportedly expressed their gratitude with tears after receiving the money Park Myung-soo gave them.

In public, he firmly declared, "Don't worry about the broadcasting station or celebrities," but behind the scenes, Park Myung-soo first worried about the credit-card bills and rent of the staff he worked with. This unexpected side of him brought warmth to the story.

Returning before his subscribers after roughly two months, Park Myung-soo announced the return of "Halmyungsoo" with his trademark sharp remarks, lively wit and special affection for the production staff.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.