‘183-cm Basketball Player’ Jung Si-a’s Son Draws Attention for His Handsome Looks—But His Mother Worries, “How Will He Ever Get Married?”

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jung Si-a stepped in to help her son, who has never been in a relationship, find romance.

On the 11th, a video titled “Are They Both Lifelong Singles? Jun-woo’s First Female Friend, Reunited After 10 Years” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Jung Si-a Asijeong.”

That day, Jung Si-a met Do-yeon, her son Jun-woo’s first female friend, and Do-yeon’s mother. Jung Si-a first met the two when Jun-woo was three and Do-yeon was two. She could not hide her delight at seeing them again after about 10 years, now that they had grown so much.

Looking at Do-yeon, Jung Si-a marveled, “This is the first time I’ve met you after you’ve grown up so much. I never imagined you would grow this tall.” She continued, “You’ve come back as a young lady. You’re taller than me. You were just a baby back then.” She also reminisced about her son’s childhood, saying, “He’s so well-mannered now, but he was a mischievous boy back then.”

The two had grown close by spending time together frequently as children, but they were separated for many years after Do-yeon’s family moved to Japan. When she met them again after a decade, Jung Si-a expressed how deeply moved she was to see how much they had grown.

She said, “It made me think, ‘I raised them well and did everything I had to do.’ Do-yeon and Jun-woo have grown up so kind and healthy, so I felt incredibly proud to see them again after such a long time.”

The emotion was short-lived, however, as Jung Si-a began worrying about her son’s love life. She kept nagging him in an effort to arrange his first date and eventually fretted, “This is a big problem. How will Jun-woo ever get married?” Do-yeon ultimately said, “This is too much pressure,” prompting laughter.

Jung Si-a then actively promoted her son. When Do-yeon named “someone muscular who works out” as her ideal type, Jung Si-a eagerly replied, “Jun-woo has abs. He can even show them right now,” enthusiastically highlighting her son’s strengths. Her efforts to help Jun-woo, who plays basketball, escape lifelong singlehood by emphasizing his solid physique amused viewers.

Meanwhile, Jung Si-a married actor Baek Do-bin, the son of actor Baek Yoon-sik, in 2009. They welcomed their son Jun-woo that same year and their daughter Seo Woo in 2012.

Born in 2009, Jun-woo is 17 years old this year and currently plays basketball. He was reportedly 183 centimeters tall as of last year. In recent updates, he has drawn attention for his resemblance to both his father, Baek Do-bin, and his mother, Jung Si-a, as well as for his solid physique.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.