Shin Hyun-been, Cheek Heart Pose

A luxury brand’s photo call was held at the Hannam flagship boutique on September 11. Shin Hyun-been is posing for photos. Hannam-dong = Bak Jaeman, Reporter, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.11/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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A luxury brand’s photo call was held at the Hannam flagship boutique on September 11. Shin Hyun-been is posing for photos. Hannam-dong = Bak Jaeman, Reporter, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.11/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.