"Even Kim Jun-ho, Kim Ji-min's boyfriend, was impressed"... Han Da-gam finally reveals her "secret to getting pregnant"

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Han Da-gam has announced her pregnancy at the age of 47. She has drawn attention by revealing the foods and traditional Korean herbal medicine she said she consumed while preparing for pregnancy.

On the 11th, Han Da-gam shared on social media the items she had used while preparing for pregnancy, writing, "One of Han Da-gam's pregnancy tips! Finally! I'm revealing them!!"

She stated, "Many people have asked me about this after watching the show, but I couldn't share it because of brand exposure issues and other circumstances. Now, I plan to share it little by little."

She added, "It wasn't shown on the broadcast, but Kim Jun-ho and Tak Jae-hoon also drank it and were impressed. So I gave it to them as a gift, wishing them success in having children."

Han Da-gam also said that many people send her questions related to pregnancy.

She said, "Even these days, I receive a huge number of direct messages from people who desperately want a baby and genuinely want to know my secret. I understand how they feel, so I hope my pregnancy tips can give them hope."

The items Han Da-gam revealed were black goat extract, pear juice and traditional Korean herbal medicine.

She encouraged them, saying, "For those waiting to have a baby, preparation and taking care of yourself beforehand are extremely important. Your body responds honestly to how you care for it. Don't give up, and keep hope alive. Dreams do come true."

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year older than her in 2020. She made headlines in April when she personally announced her pregnancy at the age of 47, and is due to give birth to a son this month.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.