Is That Really Solbi? She Chops Her Hair to Just Below Her Ears in a Short Bob—“This Is the Prettiest” Kim Young-hee Marvels

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and painter Solbi has drawn attention after transforming her look with a dramatic short bob haircut.

On the 11th, Solbi unveiled her new hairstyle on social media with the caption, "Hair transformation."

Solbi had maintained a medium-length bob of moderate length, but this time she switched to a short bob cut to just below her ears.

The new look gave her a more lively and refreshing image, showcasing a different charm from before.

Fellow celebrities also reacted to Solbi's transformation. Broadcaster Kim Young-hee praised the change in a comment, writing, "The prettiest style yet~"

Meanwhile, Solbi remains active in various fields, including not only singing but also writing and painting.

In particular, she once appeared on a television program and attracted attention by saying, "My income as a painter is higher than my income as a singer."

Solbi's works are reportedly traded at high prices, with the highest known price for one of her pieces said to be approximately 23 million won.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.