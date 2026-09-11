Kim Ga-yeon Reveals for the First Time Why She Forgave Just One of More Than 80 Trolls: “The Top Student in His School”

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Ga-yeon said she forgave only one of the many people who posted malicious comments about her: a middle school student who ranked first in the school and had copied and reposted a malicious post to avoid being bullied.

On the 11th, a video titled “Why Kim Ga-yeon, Who Never Settles with Trolls, Dropped the Complaint Against Just One Person (ft. Lim Yo-hwan)” was released on the YouTube channel “Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan’s Gaming Couple.”

Kim Ga-yeon confessed, “I said on television that I had forgiven no one, but enough time has passed that I think it is okay to talk about it now. There really was exactly one person.”

The person was a middle school student at the time. When police contacted Kim Ga-yeon to ask whether she was willing to show leniency, she initially refused on principle. However, after the student’s parents asked to meet her, she decided to hear the student out in person.

Kim Ga-yeon recalled, “One of the parents came on crutches, and then the middle school student walked in looking absolutely terrified. It was hard to believe that child had posted malicious comments.”

When Kim Ga-yeon asked, “Why did you post someone else’s writing when you did not write it yourself?” the student replied that it was to avoid being bullied at school. At the time, using a particular online community was popular among students, and they had to raise their status by posting many articles or comments to be accepted into the group, the student explained.

The student was an excellent student who ranked first in the school, but could not write a malicious post personally. Instead, the student copied and reposted someone else’s post, which led Kim Ga-yeon to file a complaint.

Kim Ga-yeon said, “I could tell from the child’s trembling voice that it was not an act. I am an actress, so I know how to tell. I understood why the child felt there was no other choice.”

In the end, Kim Ga-yeon withdrew the complaint on the spot, saying, “You need to study hard from now on, and you have a future ahead of you, so I will withdraw it.” It was the only case in which she broke her principle of never settling with or showing leniency to malicious commenters.

She had also kept the story private to protect the student. Kim Ga-yeon explained that if the story appeared in news reports or online communities, the person involved might recognize that it was about them and be hurt again, so she had remained silent.

She added, “The person is probably old enough to have graduated from college by now. I believe they grew up well and are living a good life—good enough that I would have no regrets. Please never do anything like that again.”

Meanwhile, Kim Ga-yeon said she was subjected to malicious comments mocking the age gap after her relationship with her husband, Lim Yo-hwan, became public. She could endure attacks directed at her, but when the attacks turned toward her family, including maliciously manipulating photos of her daughter, she began collecting evidence herself and took legal action.

Kim Ga-yeon captured posts repeatedly uploaded by the same author, organized them by date, marked the malicious expressions, and submitted them to investigators. Emphasizing that the materials she compiled at the time amounted to more than 80 items, she said, “I can tolerate attacks against me, but I cannot tolerate anyone targeting my family.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.