RESCENE’s MINAMI Confesses to Gaining 18 Kilograms Before Debut: “I Cried When My Jeans Didn’t Fit, and Filming Was Halted”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] MINAMI, a member of the group RESCENE, revealed that she gained 18 kilograms while preparing for her debut and opened up about the extreme stress she experienced while dieting.

On the 11th, a video titled “War with Weight: The Truth About 20 Kilograms” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hello, This Is Woni. Please Take Care of Me.”

That day, RESCENE member Woni revealed the truth behind the so-called “20-kilogram weight-gain rumor” that had emerged before the group’s debut, together with members MINAMI and Liv.

MINAMI first corrected the claim, saying, “First of all, it wasn’t 20 kilograms.” When asked about their exact weight changes, Liv candidly said she had gained 13 kilograms, while MINAMI said she had gained 18 kilograms.

The two recalled having to hear about dieting from their agency every day at the time. The members said, “We heard about dieting every minute and every second,” adding that the same criticism continued for more than a year.

MINAMI particularly opened up about the hurt she experienced during a wardrobe fitting. She had to wear the same jeans as the other members, but the jeans would not go up past her hips.

MINAMI said, “The manager and the stylist unnie pulled the pants up together,” adding, “I forced myself into them and came out, but I felt so awful that I went to the car and cried by myself.”

She continued, “I had to redo my makeup because I had cried, and filming was even halted. I couldn’t breathe properly and had no energy at all. Dieting was that stressful for me.”

MINAMI confessed, “All the stress I experienced in daily life felt like it was connected to dieting,” adding, “Looking back, I think I cried almost every day.”

Even when a manager watching another idol’s video simply praised them by saying, “They’re really good,” MINAMI felt as though she was being compared based on her body type. She said, “I thought they might be thinking, ‘Why can’t the person next to them lose weight?’” and explained that these negative thoughts continued endlessly.

MINAMI and Liv also endured high-intensity workouts to lose weight. They stayed behind at the agency or at a gym to exercise after their schedules ended, and said they sometimes did 10,000 skips in a day.

The trainer who coached them at the time also appeared in the video. He explained that they completed eight sets in total, with 30 jumping burpee tests and push-ups combined into each set, saying, “The intensity was comparable to military obstacle-course training.”

The trainer expressed amazement, saying, “It is almost impossible to maintain your weight after doing that much exercise.” The members looked back and said they seemed to eat even more because of the urge to compensate after intense workouts and the stress of strict dietary control.

They said they would eat salad in front of others and secretly eat different foods afterward, sometimes consuming the equivalent of two meals in total. On one occasion, they ordered tteokbokki without the manager’s knowledge at their dormitory, then were caught after falling asleep next to the food.

They also shared an anecdote about discovering where another member kept her snack box and secretly taking out and eating small amounts of candy. They explained that the constant hunger and pressure to diet led them to develop a habit of eating in secret.

MINAMI and Liv emphasized that it is important to find a healthy weight-management method that suits each person rather than starving themselves or using excessively painful methods. They urged others, saying, “We hope you won’t go on diets that are too difficult.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.