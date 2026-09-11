Did Rhymer Have His Ex-Wife Ahn Hyun-mo in Mind? He Tells AI to “Stop It” After Its “More Than the Previous Person” Revelation (Groom’s Class)

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper and producer Rhymer drew attention by revealing that he has been seeking romantic advice from an AI.

On the 11th episode of Channel A’s “Groom’s Class 2,” first-generation rapper and producer Rhymer joined the cast as a new student.

Rhymer, who enjoys working out as a hobby, asked the AI, whom he usually calls “hyung,” “How does my body look?” The AI replied, “For a 49-year-old, it’s true that you’re taking exceptionally good care of yourself,” and Rhymer appeared pleased with the response.

Rhymer then asked an even more candid question. When he asked, “Am I fully ready to meet a good woman?” the AI replied, “You’re more than ready.” But it did not stop there. It continued with an unexpected remark that seemed aimed at Rhymer’s dating tendencies: “Rather than someone who makes you anxious like before...” Rhymer, apparently flustered, hurriedly cut it off, saying, “Stop it.”

Tak Jae-hoon, who was watching, wondered, “How would an AI know that?” There was a reason the AI had given such a specific answer. Song Hae Na explained, “He’s been asking about relationships and consulting it for a long time,” while Tak Jae-hoon joked, “We need to make him watch what he says,” prompting laughter.

Rhymer also revealed that his romantic consultations with the AI had continued for quite some time. He asked, “Do you know what kind of woman I like?” and the AI responded as if it had been waiting for the question: “Yes! A woman with a healthy body shaped by exercise, a cute and bright energy, and a love of golf.”

Those around him pressed Rhymer, asking, “Shouldn’t the AI introduce someone to you?” and “You asked it, didn’t you?” Rhymer admitted, “I didn’t ask it to set me up with anyone,” but added, “I have shared messages we exchanged when I was in a flirtatious relationship.” He continued, “I asked, ‘How do you think things feel with this woman?’ and it said, ‘Hyung, I think you’re almost there.’ It was actually right.” He shared the anecdote as an example of the AI’s romantic analysis matching the real situation, and added, “It also gave me dating advice,” confirming that he has been using the AI as a romantic counselor.

Meanwhile, Rhymer married broadcaster and interpreter Ahn Hyun-mo, who is six years younger, in 2017. The two appeared together on various entertainment programs and shared aspects of their married life, but divorced in November 2023 after six years of marriage.

At the time, both sides agreed not to disparage each other and decided to go their separate ways. Since then, Rhymer has occasionally shared details of his life and feelings after the divorce on various broadcasts.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.