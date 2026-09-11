Kwaktube, Still Newlywed, Says "It's Better Than My Wife's Home-Cooked Meal"... Jun Hyun-moo 'Stunned'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Travel creator Kwaktube stunned Jun Hyun-moo with a bold remark about his wife's home cooking while still newlywed.

The 11th episode of the MBN and Kstar entertainment program 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' which aired on the 11th, featured Jun Hyun-moo, Kwaktube and SHINee's Choi Min-ho embarking on a food trip to Wanju County.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo guided Kwaktube to a local tofu restaurant, saying, "Among the places recommended by residents, there's one where we'll have our first meal today."

After entering the restaurant, the two sampled various tofu dishes and Jeolla-style kimchi. As he tasted the neatly prepared food, Kwaktube repeatedly expressed his admiration before suddenly mentioning the dishes his wife had prepared at their newlywed home.

Kwaktube proudly said, "My wife prepared a home-cooked meal because I had returned to Korea for the first time in a while." But he immediately added, "Still, this place tastes better," making an unexpected comparison.

Jun Hyun-moo was startled by the remarkably bold comment from a husband still in the early stages of married life. Kwaktube appeared to be praising his wife's lovingly prepared home cooking, only to acknowledge that the restaurant food was better, and his overly honest assessment amused viewers.

With Kwaktube even bringing up his wife's home cooking while lavishly praising the flavor, expectations also rose for the food at the tofu restaurant.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.