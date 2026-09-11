"Every Network Has a Private Room for Him... Even Bureau Chiefs Are Summoned" Absurd Rumors Surrounding Yoo Jae-suk ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon Sun-jo] Yoon Jong Shin amused viewers by spreading the absurd rumor that each television network has a private room reserved for Yoo Jae-suk.

On the 11th episode of KBS 2TV's 'Happy Together—Glad We're Not Alone' (hereafter 'Happy Together'), the 'horn-rimmed-glasses trio' of Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong Shin held an emergency meeting.

During the episode, Yoo Jae-suk criticized Yoon Jong Shin, saying, "You act cocky just because you've done a few audition programs." Yoon Jong Shin shot back, "Don't I organize things when the cast is running around in confusion?"

Yoo Jae-suk refused to back down, saying, "It's true that you've been involved in music for a long time, but it's not as if you have a certification, is it?" Jang Hang-jun then took Yoo Jae-suk's side, saying, "Who is Jae-suk? Isn't he the 'President of Culture in the 21st Century,' the 'Minister of Culture,' and the 'Pope of Culture'?"

Yoon Jong Shin then revealed his true feelings, saying, "When would I ever look down on Yoo Jae-suk? You have to do an audition like this to get a chance to look down on him."

Yoon Jong Shin and Jang Hang-jun also came up with a series of absurd rumors about Yoo Jae-suk. Yoon Jong Shin joked, "I've heard that every network has a separate room for Jae-suk. The bureau chiefs are summoned and scolded by him."

Jang Hang-jun added, "I heard there are 40 televisions in Jae-suk's living room, so every channel is on display." Yoo Jae-suk immediately denied it, saying, "How would I even get into that house? At that point, the electromagnetic waves would make it impossible."

Jang Hang-jun continued his attack, saying, "They say there are score sheets for each network, too." Yoon Jong Shin also claimed, "He watches everything from the Korean Forces Network to baduk and fishing. He even keeps up with cable channels in the 900 range."

Yoo Jae-suk surprised everyone by admitting, "I really do watch everything, even the Korean Forces Network. It's true. How did you know?" He added, "I actually like those kinds of channels more."

Yoo Jae-suk also recalled how he had anticipated the trot craze on 'Infinite Challenge.' He said, "Trot has now become mainstream, but in the early 2010s, before it had gained widespread popularity, I once proposed a related idea on 'Infinite Challenge.'"

Previously, Yoo Jae-suk and Jung Hyung-don planned a 'Trot Festival' on MBC's 'Infinite Challenge,' which aired in 2015, but the special ultimately did not come to fruition. He expressed regret, saying, "They ignored my idea at the time. But a few years later, shows like 'Miss Trot' and 'Mr. Trot' came out."

When Jang Hang-jun urged him, "You should speak up more forcefully about your opinions, too," Yoo Jae-suk elicited laughter by lamenting, "What can I do when the production team says they won't do it?"

Meanwhile, Jang Hang-jun revealed, "My father, who is 97 years old this year, watched our show." He continued, "He said to me, 'I watched Happy Together, but what do you actually do on that show?'" Yoon Jong Shin and Yoo Jae-suk responded in unison, "Your father is very perceptive" and "He really is sharp," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.