SHINee’s Choi Min-ho Turns Stern After Performing “Lucifer” With Jun Hyun-moo: “Don’t Dance It Again”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] After performing “Lucifer” with Jun Hyun-moo, SHINee’s Choi Min-ho delivered a stern verdict, telling him never to dance again.

The 11th episode of the Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar variety show “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” which aired on the first, showed Jun Hyun-moo, Kwaktube and SHINee’s Choi Min-ho embarking on a food trip to Wanju County.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo reunited with Kwaktube, who had been away for two weeks on an overseas schedule, and asked local residents to recommend restaurants in person.

Among the various foods recommended by residents—including Korean beef, spicy shrimp stew, skate sashimi set meals and soft tofu—the two chose a tofu restaurant as their first destination.

After tasting the tofu dishes, Kwaktube boldly remarked, “My wife prepared a home-cooked meal for me because I had returned to Korea after a long time, but this place is even better,” surprising Jun Hyun-moo.

Jun Hyun-moo then introduced the “food buddy” joining them that day and offered the hint, “The original of my dance.” Since Jun Hyun-moo had performed SHINee’s hit song “Lucifer” choreography on various past broadcasts and award shows, the guest’s identity was revealed to be SHINee’s Choi Min-ho.

Blindfolded and unaware of his identity, Kwaktube was allowed to touch Choi Min-ho’s abs. He marveled at their firmness, exclaiming, “They’re incredibly solid.”

After Choi Min-ho’s identity was revealed, Jun Hyun-moo recreated the legendary “Lucifer” dance with the song’s original artist. The scene quickly erupted in laughter as Jun Hyun-moo displayed his trademark exaggerated expressions and uninhibited movements.

Kwaktube, who watched the two’s surprise joint performance, enthusiastically cheered, “You absolutely killed it!” But after the performance, Choi Min-ho made everyone laugh by firmly telling Jun Hyun-moo, “I’d prefer it if you never danced it again.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.