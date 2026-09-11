Ahn Eun-jin: "My Father Pledged to Donate His Organs and Body Without Telling the Family... I Was Initially Hurt" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Ahn Eun-jin revealed that she learned only later that her father had pledged to donate his organs and body without telling the family.

The choir featured on KBS 2TV's "Happy Together—Glad Not to Be Alone" (hereinafter "Happy Together"), which aired on the 11th, was made up of donor families, organ recipients, and people who had pledged to donate—the only choir of its kind in the world.

Ahn Eun-jin confessed, "About 10 years ago, I was looking through my father's wallet and saw his resident registration card. That's when I discovered that he had pledged to donate his organs and body without telling the family."

She continued, "At the time, I felt really hurt and asked, 'Why did Dad do it without even discussing it with the family?' But looking back now, I think it was a beautiful thing."

Jang Hang-jun also revealed that he had pledged to donate his organs together with his wife, writer Kim Eun-hee. He said, "About 20 years ago, my wife and I pledged to donate our organs."

He added, "I told all our family members about it as well. I heard that if the bereaved family objects, the donation may not go ahead regardless of the donor's wishes." He explained, "I asked my family, 'If that situation arises, please be sure to consent.'"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.