Kim Gu-ra Has Changed Since Remarrying... Son Geuri Says, "He Said, 'You're All I Need,' but He Became Brighter" (Groom's Class)

[Sportschosun | Kim Su-hyun] Rapper Gree offered heartfelt advice to Rhymer, who is hesitant about remarrying. He drew attention by encouraging Rhymer to make a fresh start, mentioning his father Kim Gu-ra's experience with remarriage and his younger half-sibling born later in life.

The November 11 episode of Channel A's 'Groom's Class 2' showed singers from Rhymer's agency stepping in to help him remarry.

That day, Rhymer candidly admitted that he had tried to meet someone new but was hesitant about remarrying. He said, "Do you think I haven't tried? But it's become harder to meet someone now." He added, "Honestly, I feel a little sorry. Even if people say that's not how things work these days, I've already experienced one failure. I'm worried that those things might feel like a burden to the other person."

Geuri immediately corrected Rhymer's way of thinking. He offered sincere advice, saying, "It's not a failure. You're going through a process of meeting a new and wonderful person, so don't think of it as a failure."

Geuri then shared his own experience. As someone from a remarried family, he said, "My father also got divorced and told me, just the two of us, 'You're all I need, right?' But after he remarried, he became brighter and gentler."

He continued, "Then my younger sibling was born, and a new life followed," describing how his father changed after having a child later in life.

Rhymer said that Geuri's father, Kim Gu-ra, was one of his role models. Rhymer said, "Your father is one of my role models in life. He's older than I am, but he had a child anyway, didn't he? He's a role model in that respect as well."

Geuri then drew laughter with an unexpected remark. He joked, "My father was a sperm king. Masculinity and being a sperm king are two different things." He added, "There could be a genetic factor," expressing confidence in himself as well. He said, "I want to have a child soon. My father had me at exactly my age. I want to get married soon."

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra divorced in 2015 and remarried in 2020 to a non-celebrity woman 12 years his junior. He later had a daughter in 2021. Geuri, his son from his previous marriage, and his younger half-sister are 23 years apart.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.