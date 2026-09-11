Han Ji-hye Confesses to Depression Amid 'Celebrity Syndrome' Suspicions: "I Couldn't Tell Anyone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Han Ji-hye confessed that she experienced depression while filming a drama 20 years ago and kept her distance from her colleagues.

On the 11th, a video titled "Do You Remember 'I Hate You But It's Fine' from Those Days? Danpung and Baekho Reunite" was posted on the YouTube channel "Today's Ji-hye." In the video, Han Ji-hye reunited with Kim Ji-seok, who co-starred with her in the drama "I Hate You But It's Fine" 20 years ago, and they shared behind-the-scenes stories from the production.

The two recalled filming the drama. Han Ji-hye said, "We really had a lot of fun together for a year. Like a family, we would all drink together and go see a lot of movies whenever we finished for the day. We went out and had fun a lot on days when we didn't have filming."

Kim Ji-seok responded, "As I remember it, Ji-hye didn't really hang out with us. When everyone got together, she would say, 'Oh, okay,' and join us. But we met separately 10 times more often than that." He went on to describe Han Ji-hye at the time as "a mysterious person."

Han Ji-hye admitted, "I was very aloof back then." She cautiously opened up, saying, "Actually, I was struggling emotionally a little at the time."

When Kim Ji-seok jokingly asked, "Was it celebrity syndrome? You could certainly have developed it back then," Han Ji-hye replied, "It wasn't celebrity syndrome. I was a little depressed at the time."

She continued, revealing what had been hidden behind her cheerful appearance at the time: "People who have depression sometimes act excessively cheerful on the outside instead."

Kim Ji-seok expressed regret, saying, "If I had had the same kind of leeway I have now, I would have looked after you more. But I was too busy taking care of myself."

Han Ji-hye said, "That's how I was back then. I was young in many ways and didn't have much experience in social life," adding, "I wasn't the type to openly talk about things with anyone." She then cheerfully acknowledged, "It was true back then. It really was celebrity syndrome." Kim Ji-seok defused the situation by saying, "Let's call it growing pains rather than celebrity syndrome," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.