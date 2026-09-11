Jung Hyung-don: "I only play games because I have no work... I still take medication for anxiety disorder"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Jung Hyung-don joked that his gaming skills had reached a professional level because he had no work.

On the 11th, a video titled "Jung Hyung-don's Masterful Takedown That Leaves Hwang Je-seong Unable to Say a Word!!" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Oneulbuteo Hwang Je-seong.'

When Hwang Je-seong asked how he was doing, Jung Hyung-don joked, "I'm doing all right, in my own way. This really shows how fleeting time is. I guess I've fallen so far that you're worried about me."

He continued, "I guess I've reached the point where I have to come whenever you call. When the kids asked, 'Where's Dad going?' I couldn't even tell them I was going to work. I just said I was going out to get some fresh air," drawing laughter.

When Hwang Je-seong protested, "Why are you embarrassed by our channel?" Jung Hyung-don shot back, "It's not that I'm embarrassed by you. I'm embarrassed that I've ended up beneath you." He then pressed on, "Aren't you doing well these days? You even stopped contacting me after you became successful. I'm really hurt."

Flustered by Jung Hyung-don's nonstop attacks, Hwang Je-seong asked, "What on earth did you prepare for today?" He continued, "Didn't you tell me to hang up whenever I called because you were playing games?" He then revealed, "Even when we're discussing something important, you hang up as soon as the game starts."

Jung Hyung-don replied, "That's because I have no work," and emphasized again, "I'm as good at PUBG: Battlegrounds and Overwatch as the professionals. That's because I have no work." Hwang Je-seong added to the laughter by becoming emotional and saying, "Isn't it that you choose not to work?"

Jung Hyung-don also flustered Hwang Je-seong with his trademark wit when asked about JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,' which he previously hosted. When Hwang Je-seong brought up the program, he asked, "Are you asking why I was fired?"

He continued teasing him, saying, "This is great. It's a heartbreaking story, but you're asking about it so innocently." He added, "The show was doing really well at the time, but I quit broadcasting because I had an anxiety disorder."

Jung Hyung-don also candidly revealed that he is still taking medication. When Hwang Je-seong comforted him by saying, "Still, it's fortunate that there's a way to treat it," Jung Hyung-don once again turned the tables, saying, "You ask about other people's painful stories so casually. You're amazing. You've grown a lot," prompting more laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.