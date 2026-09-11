Son Ye-jin Regrets Bragging About Her Son’s Looks: “How Embarrassing... It’ll Be Hard for Me to Go Out”

[Sportschosun Reporter Joyoon Sun] Son Ye-jin belatedly regretted bragging about her son’s looks.

On the 11th, Son Ye-jin posted on social media, "Why... did I do that? Why did I say he has 'a face that would make it hard for him not to become an actor'?"

She reflected on her remarks, adding, "I’m sure I wanted to be funny and exaggerate, but bragging about your child can be pretty cringeworthy."

Even so, she could not hide her affection for her son, saying, "To every parent, their own child is the most beautiful in the world. No matter how many times I look at him, he’s more entertaining than any comedy show... That’s just how it is."

Son Ye-jin added, "Ah... I’m regretting it now. It’ll be a little hard for me to go out now... my son," drawing laughter. She also did not forget to promote her work, saying, "By the way, 'The Scandal' will be released on September 18. Please show Netflix lots of interest."

Son Ye-jin will appear on JTBC’s 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,' which airs on the 13th, where she will reveal her refrigerator for the first time.

The episode will also show Son Ye-jin’s daily life as she transforms into a different character every day and performs role-play scenarios for her son, who enjoys pretend play. Viewers are paying attention to this different side of her as a mother rather than an actress.

In particular, when asked what she would do if her son said he wanted to become an actor someday, Son Ye-jin reportedly offered another unusual compliment, saying, "With a face like that, it would be hard for him not to become an actor." It was also reported that she revealed whether her son resembles her or her husband, Hyun Bin, more, further fueling curiosity.

As Son Ye-jin’s remarks attracted attention, past eyewitness accounts about her son’s looks also came back into the spotlight. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were spotted enjoying a family trip to Okinawa, Japan, with their son last June.

At the time, one eyewitness reportedly said of the couple’s son, "He was so beautiful, it looked like he had been created with AI," and, "He was the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen in my life," drawing attention. Amid this, curiosity grew even further after Son Ye-jin herself praised her son’s looks.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin married in 2022 and welcomed their son in November of the same year. Son Ye-jin will return to historical drama for the first time in 24 years through Netflix’s series 'The Scandal,' which will be released on the 18th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.