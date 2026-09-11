'Park Sung-kwang's wife' Lee Sol-i says, "A 39-year-old woman obsessed with self-care"—her figure still perfect after overeating

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared an update on her rigorous self-care routine by personally checking her condition after overeating the previous day.

On the 11th, Lee Sol-i shared a video on social media showing herself checking her figure in front of a mirror.

"I overate some greasy food yesterday, so I checked my figure very carefully," Lee Sol-i said as she slightly lifted her clothes to inspect her abdomen.

She was carefully checking whether her figure had changed in just one day after failing to stick to her diet the previous day. However, in the released photo, Lee Sol-i still maintained her slim figure, drawing attention.

As she examined her abdomen, Lee Sol-i said, "Do I have abs or not? Either way, I ate properly before coming out," prompting laughter.

Lee Sol-i, who has consistently focused on self-care through exercise and diet and previously described herself as "a 39-year-old woman obsessed with self-care," once again drew attention by carefully checking her condition after overeating.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. The couple continues to communicate with fans by sharing their married life and daily routines through broadcasts and social media.

Lee Sol-i previously revealed that she had battled a women’s cancer and had undergone surgery and chemotherapy. Her candid disclosure about her illness at the time earned her considerable support.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.