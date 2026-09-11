Choi Go-gi’s Daughter Already Calls Prospective Stepmother Lee Joo-eun “Mom” as Wedding Preparations Move Ahead

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok, Reporter] A video has shown Choi Go-gi’s daughter naturally calling Lee Joo-eun, the PD preparing to marry her father, “Mom.”

On the 10th, a video titled “Her Sudden Urge to Get a Bob... with the Wedding Shoot Next Week” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Choi Go-gi.”

In the video, Choi Go-gi and his partner, PD Lee Joo-eun, visited a hair salon together to prepare for their wedding photo shoot, which was just a week away.

Ahead of the shoot, PD Lee Joo-eun debated whether to cut her long hair into a bob. “We have the wedding shoot next week. If a bob looks good, I could have the shoot with a bob,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a hairstyle that really suited me. That’s what stresses me out,” she confessed.

Choi Go-gi strongly supported his partner’s transformation. “I’ve been telling her to cut it into a bob for five years, but she’s never done it,” he said, adding, “I really want to see it, too.”

After much deliberation, PD Lee Joo-eun’s haircut began. Since the wedding dress had not yet been chosen, the two carefully decided on the hair length while consulting with the hairstylist.

Choi Go-gi actively offered his opinion, saying, “I think you could cut it a little shorter. Right now, it’s in that awkward in-between stage.” As her hair grew shorter, he showered her with praise, saying, “Your face looks much smaller,” and, “You look completely different.”

When PD Lee Joo-eun jokingly asked, “You’re excited, aren’t you? Does it feel like you’ve met a new woman?” Choi Go-gi played along, replying, “I guess it does.”

After joking that she had looked like a Korean zucchini with long hair, Choi Go-gi marveled, “I’m wondering if her face was always this small. She looks like a completely new beauty with a small face.”

Even after the bob was finished, Choi Go-gi continued praising her beauty. When PD Lee Joo-eun said, “I don’t feel like myself. I haven’t gotten used to it yet,” he expressed his satisfaction, saying, “Don’t you look like a real celebrity? You’re absolutely beautiful.”

Particularly eye-catching was the couple’s reunion with Choi Go-gi’s daughter after they returned home. Seeing PD Lee Joo-eun’s changed appearance, the daughter immediately said, “Mom, something’s different.”

When Choi Go-gi asked, “What’s different?” his daughter correctly noticed that her hair had changed. Although the couple has not yet held their official wedding ceremony, the daughter’s natural use of “Mom” showed how close the three have already become as a family.

Choi Go-gi also jokingly looked after his prospective bride, telling viewers, “Even if you don’t think it suits her, you have to say she’s pretty. Something bad will happen if you leave weird comments.”

Meanwhile, Choi Go-gi married YouTuber Yu Gae-ipp in 2016 and had a daughter, but they divorced in 2020. He is currently raising his daughter and is dating Lee Joo-eun, a PD for his YouTube channel, with marriage in mind. The two have been sharing their wedding preparations, including the photo shoot, through YouTube.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.