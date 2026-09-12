Jeon Won-joo Confesses Why She Stopped YouTube Activities: "When I Tried to Raise the Appearance Fee, They Said They Would Quit"

[Sportschosun Joyunseon] Jeon Won-joo opened up about why she stopped her YouTube activities.

On the 11th, a video titled "My 63-Year Friend Jeon Won-joo Is Still Doing Fine" was posted on the YouTube channel "Sa Mi-ja, Not O-mi-ja." In the video, Jeon Won-joo candidly explained why she had recently paused operations of her YouTube channel.

That day, Sa Mi-ja asked, "I heard you were taking a break from YouTube for a while. It was fun, so why are you taking a break?" Sa Mi-ja's husband, Kim Kwan-soo, also expressed his regret, saying, "People said it was fun, so I was thinking I should watch it now."

Jeon Won-joo said, "It seems like a lot of people watch YouTube. I don't watch it much myself," but added, "I will start again now," signaling that she would resume the channel.

Explaining the reason for the hiatus, she said, "When I tried to raise the appearance fee a little, they said they would quit, so I told them, 'Let's just do it.'" She continued, "I even thought about quitting, but I felt I shouldn't be too demanding. Now I'm just going to give it a try without overthinking it."

After hearing this, Kim Kwan-soo advised her, "Now you don't have to be so demanding anymore."

Last month, the production team of the YouTube channel "Jeon Won-joo Jeon Won-joo-in-gong" had announced that it was ending operations. At the time, the team said, "We are saying goodbye because the production team that handled production and operations from the channel's launch until now will no longer produce 'Jeon Won-joo Jeon Won-joo-in-gong.'"

The team added, "Thanks to our subscribers and Ms. Jeon Won-joo, we had an enjoyable and happy year," and offered a final farewell, saying, "Thank you for sending us so much love and interest during that time."

Following the sudden announcement that production was ending, some subscribers worried that Jeon Won-joo might be experiencing health problems. In response, the production team clarified, "It is simply the end of the contract between the production team and the agency," adding, "Ms. Jeon Won-joo is healthy. The channel is scheduled to be reorganized by her agency and relaunched later."

Jeon Won-joo is preparing to resume the channel with a new production team.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.