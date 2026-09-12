"Should I Have Appeared in a Mobile-Phone Commercial?" Seo In-young Takes a Jab at Lee Seo-jin’s Dating History ('My Genie Secretary')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Seo In-young embarrassed Lee Seo-jin with remarks that evoked his past romantic relationships.

Seo In-young appeared as the "my star" guest on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program 'Whatever You Want Me to Do—My Genie Secretary,' which aired on the 11th.

That day, Seo In-young asked Lee Seo-jin bluntly, "Why have you been so quiet lately? Are you not thinking about dating anyone?"

Lee Seo-jin replied, "No. I'm in my mid-50s." When asked whether he also had no desire to have children, he admitted, "I'm in my mid-50s. How could I raise a child at my age?"

Seo In-young then brought up Lee Seo-jin's dating history and said, "I heard you have a fatal charm that women find irresistible. I wondered, 'What's the deal with Lee Seo-jin?' because I heard women couldn't resist you and that female celebrities would cry and carry on whenever they broke up with you. I wondered what kind of fatal charm you had to make that happen."

When she added, "I've dated as much as anyone," Kim Kwang-kyu asked, "You just never dated Seo-jin?" prompting laughter.

Seo In-young replied, "I never had a break between relationships, and there was no opportunity for us to meet." She then gave a meaningful smile and said, "Should I have appeared in a mobile-phone commercial or something?" Caught off guard by the unexpected remark, Lee Seo-jin could only smile without saying a word.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.