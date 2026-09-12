Rhymer, Divorced from Ahn Hyun-mo, Wants to Remarry for a Child: "I Might Die Without Having One"

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Rhymer, a rapper and hip-hop producer, opened up about his sincere desire to start a new family after his divorce.

The November 11 episode of Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" introduced first-generation rapper and producer Rhymer as a new cast member.

At 49, Rhymer showed off a toned physique and youthful appearance that belied his age. "Actually, I've worked out five times a week for the past 30 years, since I was 20," he said, explaining that he has consistently maintained his exercise routine.

The biggest reason Rhymer joined "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" was also revealed. "Actually, I really love children," Rhymer confessed. He continued, "I started thinking, 'If I keep spending my time like this, I might die without having a child.'" He added, "I wondered whether I should create a happy family before it really gets any later."

"I naturally find myself wanting to build a happy family with someone as part of my life," he said. "I feel more stable and comfortable now, so I think I could treat someone better if I met her. That gives me confidence. That's why I joined 'Groom's Class,'" he explained.

However, he also had concerns about meeting someone new. "Is there a woman who is healthy, enjoys food, works out, and is bright, cute, and energetic?" Rhymer asked, listing the qualities he seeks in an ideal partner. Gree advised him, "Even if she's not as healthy as you'd like, meet her first," while Jung Han-hae also expressed concern, saying, "I think you'll really have a hard time if you keep trying to match all those conditions."

"Do you think I haven't tried to do that? But it's harder to meet someone now," Rhymer admitted. "Actually, I feel somewhat sorry. Even if people say that's not how things work these days, I've already experienced one failure. I worry that those things might become a burden for the other person."

Meanwhile, Rhymer married Ahn Hyun-mo, a broadcaster and interpreter six years his junior, in 2017. The couple appeared together on several variety shows and shared their married life with the public, but they divorced in November 2023 after six years of marriage.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.