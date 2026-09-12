Kim Ga-yeon, wife of Lim Yo-hwan, rejects leniency for malicious commenter citing diaper costs: “Work harder and pay the fine”

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Ga-yeon revealed an incident in which she firmly responded to a malicious commenter who pleaded for leniency, saying he needed to buy diapers for his baby: “Work harder, earn the money, and pay the fine.”

On the 11th, a video titled “Why Kim Ga-yeon, who never settles with malicious commenters, withdrew a complaint against just one person (ft. Lim Yo-hwan)” was released on the YouTube channel “Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan’s Gaming Couple.”

Kim Ga-yeon said that after filing complaints against malicious commenters, she received requests for leniency citing various circumstances and reasons.

One of them pleaded that the punishment was too severe, emphasizing that he was the father of a newborn.

Kim Ga-yeon recalled the incident, saying, “One person said he was a baby’s father. He said the fine was too high and that he needed to buy diapers for his baby.”

However, Kim Ga-yeon did not yield to the request for leniency, even though it invoked the child.

She said she replied through the investigating officer, “Please tell him to work harder, as befits a father, pay the fine, and do his best to live diligently so that he does not do anything he would be ashamed of in front of his child.”

She also criticized the attitude of malicious commenters who viewed the criminal punishment resulting from their actions merely as a financial burden.

Kim Ga-yeon pointed out, “People misunderstand one thing: a fine for the offense of insult is not an administrative fine. A fine is also a criminal punishment. They do not seem to realize that it becomes part of their criminal record.”

She said it was especially heartbreaking to see young malicious commenters, who still had their futures ahead of them, easily insult others online.

Kim Ga-yeon also mentioned the case of someone who said he had written malicious comments after being discharged from the military because of health problems. She responded that she could not understand it, saying, “If you are sick, you should get treatment and live a healthy life. Why would you harm your mental health as well?”

Kim Ga-yeon began taking serious legal action against malicious commenters after her family was targeted. Following the public disclosure of her relationship with her husband, Lim Yo-hwan, comments mocking their age difference poured in, but she said she could tolerate criticism directed at her to some extent.

However, when posts appeared that maliciously manipulated photos of her daughter and added sexual expressions, she began collecting evidence herself.

Kim Ga-yeon stressed, “I thought they would continue attacking my daughter that way if I did not stop them decisively here. I can endure attacks against me, but I cannot tolerate anyone targeting my family.”

She captured the malicious posts by date, marked the problematic expressions directly, and submitted them to investigative authorities. She said the materials she organized at the time totaled more than 80 items.

She did not even receive help from a legal representative. Kim Ga-yeon explained, “I did everything myself,” recalling law classes she had taken at university and a law book her father had given her when she was young as she researched the relevant laws and how to file a complaint.

At the time, there were few cases involving complaints against malicious comments, making it difficult to find lawyers with relevant experience. She said that, on one occasion, a lawyer even asked her about the procedure.

Kim Ga-yeon advised people suffering from malicious comments that were too difficult to bear mentally not to simply endure them, but to take active legal action.

She said, “If it is causing you too much pain, do it without hesitation. You can do it ten times or 100 times, until you feel relieved,” adding, “I did it until I felt relieved, too.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.