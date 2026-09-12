Choi Hwa-jung Confesses to Her Glamorous Nightlife More Than a Decade Ago: "I Went Straight to a Rice-Cake Shop After the Nightclub"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Choi Hwa-jung revealed that more than a decade ago, she would spend the night at a nightclub until dawn and then head straight to her favorite rice-cake shop.

On the 10th, a video titled "Choi Hwa-jung Is Stunned! Revealing All Nine of Korea's Most Popular Rice-Cake Shops" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hello, This is Choi Hwa-jung."

Choi Hwa-jung gathered products from nine famous rice-cake shops across the country, tasted them herself, and evaluated them. She sampled various types, including pumpkin injeolmi and fresh-fruit glutinous rice cakes, and described the characteristics of each in detail.

When Cloud Rice Cake from a shop in Seoul's Bangbae-dong appeared, Choi Hwa-jung was delighted to see it, saying that she had been a regular customer there for many years.

Choi Hwa-jung said, "I've been going to this Cloud Rice Cake shop in Bangbae-dong for 10 or 15 years," adding, "It opens at dawn, and there were times when I waited outside and bought rice cakes as soon as it opened."

The production staff were surprised to hear that she had been doing an "opening run" for rice cakes more than a decade ago and asked, "Were people doing opening runs even back then?"

Choi Hwa-jung replied, "I didn't go there to do an opening run back then," and revealed an unexpected story.

She candidly confessed, "I had been having fun at a nightclub, and when it was 4:30 a.m., I went to the front of the rice-cake shop." In other words, she did not leave home early in the morning specifically to buy rice cakes; after spending the night out, she went straight to the shop in time for its opening.

The image of Choi Hwa-jung, more than a decade ago, waiting outside the rice-cake shop for it to open after partying at a nightclub until dawn instead of going home drew laughter and admiration for her extraordinary stamina.

After opening the package of Cloud Rice Cake, Choi Hwa-jung explained, "Everything on the outside is black sesame rice-cake powder," adding, "The rich, nutty flavor of black sesame and its soft, chewy texture make it a signature rice cake of Bangbae-dong."

The production staff were also unable to hide their surprise after tasting the rice cake. One staff member exclaimed, eyes wide, "It's really delicious."

Another staff member admitted, "It's worth visiting after leaving a nightclub," sending the set into laughter.

Choi Hwa-jung showed off her lively wit as she candidly shared both her memories of being a regular at the shop for more than a decade and the unexpected side of her past, when she enjoyed nightclubs until dawn.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.