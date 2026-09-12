'Kim Gu-ra's son' Gree opens up after meeting his stepmother and younger half-sister: "A new life—I want to get married soon, too"

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] MC Gree offered heartfelt advice to Rhymer, who is considering remarriage, by sharing his father Kim Gu-ra's experience with remarriage. Recalling how his father changed after remarrying following a divorce, Gree encouraged Rhymer, calling it "a new life, not a failure."

On the 11th episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' Brand New Music artists Jeon Woong, Gree, and Hanhae visited Rhymer to help him remarry.

Gree offered Rhymer, who is considering remarriage, some heartfelt advice: "It's not a failure. You're simply going through the process of meeting a new, wonderful person, so don't think of it as a failure."

Gree then brought up his family. Having grown up in a remarried family, he said, "My father also got divorced, and when it was just the two of us, he said, 'It's okay as long as I have you.' But after he remarried, he became brighter and gentler."

Gree added, "Then my younger sibling was born, and a new life continued," describing the changes that came to his father, Kim Gu-ra, after remarriage.

Gree is reportedly also maintaining a good relationship with his stepmother and younger half-sister. On a YouTube channel on the 4th, he said that he and his stepmother stay in comfortable contact.

After hearing Gree's story, Rhymer named Kim Gu-ra as one of his role models. Rhymer said, "Your father is one of my role models in life. He's older than I am, but he had a child anyway, didn't he? In that respect, too, he's a role model."

Gree then drew laughter by saying, "My father was known as a fertility king. Masculinity and being a fertility king are two different things." He added a confident joke: "There could be a genetic factor."

Gree also shared his thoughts on marriage and having children. He said, "I want to have a child soon. My dad had me at exactly my age. I want to get married soon." Rhymer encouraged him, saying, "If you seriously feel that you want to have a child and live happily, I support you."

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra divorced in 2015 and remarried in 2020 to a non-celebrity woman who is 12 years younger than him. He later had a daughter in 2021. Gree, his son from his previous marriage, and his late-in-life daughter have a 23-year age gap.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.