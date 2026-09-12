Ji Sang-ryeol Faces Breakup Rumors with '♥ Shin Bo-ram'... Lee Soo-geun Testifies to His 'Changed Face': "Love Botox"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] As comedian Ji Sang-ryeol, who has been publicly dating Shin Bo-ram, suddenly became embroiled in breakup rumors, his close friend Lee Soo-geun has drawn attention by describing how dramatically he changed after falling in love.

On the 11th, the YouTube channel 'Channel Fifteen Nights' released a video titled 'Where Are You, Soo-geun? We Are Nowhere.'

Lee Soo-geun said that Ji Sang-ryeol had recently become noticeably different from before. Lee Soo-geun said, "Sang-ryeol has changed these days. I heard that after falling in love, he got 'love Botox.' He has become gentler."

Indeed, Ji Sang-ryeol has shown a different side since publicly confirming his relationship recently.

Ji Sang-ryeol met Shin Bo-ram through an introduction from his close friend Yeom Kyung-hwan on KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband' last year, and the two went on to become a real-life couple. Ji Sang-ryeol was born in 1970, while Shin Bo-ram was born in 1986, making them 16 years apart.

The couple went public with their relationship last November. They later introduced Shin Bo-ram's prospective mother-in-law on television and appeared to discuss when to marry, fueling interest in the possibility of a wedding.

Lee Soo-geun also described specific changes in Ji Sang-ryeol. He said, "He goes, 'Hey! You punk!' and then immediately softens again. He has also become more tearful," adding, "When we talked about Sang-geun during '2 Days & 1 Night,' he even shed tears."

Na PD also agreed that Ji Sang-ryeol had changed. Na PD said, "He has become someone who smiles more. Sang-ryeol has never been the type to do comedy with a smile. He was originally more aggressive. But now, he is completely different," prompting laughter.

Those around Ji Sang-ryeol also appear surprised by how much gentler and more emotionally expressive he has become since falling in love.

Meanwhile, on the KBS 2TV broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' airing on the 12th, Eun Ji-won suddenly raised suspicions, asking, "Did you break up with Bo-ram?"

Ji Sang-ryeol has been immersed in the G.C. Hammer comeback project for two months, unexpectedly sparking breakup rumors as well. Attention is focused on Ji Sang-ryeol's story as he faces untimely breakup speculation alongside G.C. Hammer's comeback.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.