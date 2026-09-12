"I'm in Tears" Choi Jun-hee: What Happened to Her Face? Bare Skin Flared Up After a Botched Dermatological Procedure

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, said she was upset after her skin flared up following a dermatological procedure.

On the 11th, Choi Jun-hee shared photos of her skin condition on social media and lamented, "Ugh, I got the wrong dermatological procedure, and my skin has flared up, so I'm going to rush to Tonz Clinic right now. I'm in tears."

Choi Jun-hee, who has long shown an interest in skincare and self-care, could not hide her distress over the unexpected condition of her skin.

In a makeup tutorial video she posted, uneven marks could be seen across her bare face, prompting concern from viewers.

She also appeared startled by how different her skin looked from its usual well-maintained condition.

Choi Jun-hee continues to communicate with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life on social media.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min, and has been in the public eye since childhood. She began her entertainment career in 2022 after signing an exclusive contract with an agency, but ended the agreement after about three months. She has since worked as an influencer.

More recently, she announced the start of a new chapter in her life by holding a wedding ceremony with her boyfriend of many years, who is 11 years older than her.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.