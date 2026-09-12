"Female Entertainers Shed Tears of Blood After Breaking Up with Lee Seo-jin": Seo In-young Reveals Drinking-Party Anecdote ('My Genie Secretary')

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Seo In-young shared a vivid eyewitness account, saying she once attended a drinking gathering with a female entertainer who had cried in the past because of Lee Seo-jin.

Seo In-young appeared as the "my star" guest on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Genie Secretary,' which aired on the 11th.

That day, Seo In-young told Lee Seo-jin, "Women really seem to like you," adding, "I’ve heard that among female entertainers, when they break up with you, they don’t just shed tears—they shed tears of blood. I was told they have to be careful not to get dumped by you."

She continued, "To be honest, at first I thought, 'Is Lee Seo-jin really like that?'" She then revealed, "I once had a drink separately with one of them, and she cried because of Lee Seo-jin."

Seo In-young added, "When I asked her, 'Unni, what’s wrong?' it was because of Lee Seo-jin," and remarked, "I guess you must treat women really well."

Lee Seo-jin acknowledged this, saying, "That’s the problem. I treat them well for the first three months." He continued, "After three months, I start wanting some time for myself, and meeting every day becomes burdensome. I gradually return to being myself. I think my own life becomes important."

When Seo In-young asked, "Why do your feelings cool off?" Lee Seo-jin responded, "Does love really last that long?" Seo In-young retorted, "I’m not in a position to say that either, since I’ve been married once," drawing laughter.

Lee Seo-jin said, "I want it to last a long time too, but I can’t. It’s not my fault. Love is to blame." Seo In-young declared, "You really are a bad boy."

Lee Seo-jin also shared his thoughts on marriage. He confessed, "I think you need to date for at least two years before getting married. I’ve never dated anyone for more than two years, which is why I’m single."

He advised Seo In-young, who is preparing to remarry, "Wouldn’t a woman be happy if she met a man who truly loved her? So I hope you’ll try having a long-term relationship."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.