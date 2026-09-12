‘Seven♥’ Lee Da-hae Visits an Ultra-Luxurious Postpartum Care Center in China Ahead of Childbirth: “It’s Better Than Korea”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Da-hae visited an ultra-luxurious postpartum care center in Shanghai, China, ahead of her expected childbirth.

Lee Da-hae recently released a video of her visit to a postpartum care center through Chinese social media. In the video, she visited a luxury postpartum care center in Shanghai and experienced its facilities and maternal care programs.

That day, Lee Da-hae said, "I’m going to look for a postpartum care center where I can stay with my baby after giving birth," adding, "I’ll look for a place where our ‘Heaven’ can stay."

Upon arriving at the postpartum care center, Lee Da-hae admired its luxurious exterior, saying, "It’s really beautiful. I already like it." She then toured the spacious rooms, a baby-only spa, a restaurant and a garden. After also checking out a library for guardians and a space where visitors could stay, she repeatedly exclaimed, "It’s truly luxurious."

Lee Da-hae was particularly impressed by the baby-only spa and said, "I’m no longer afraid of giving birth." In a lounge where she could have tea with her friends, she expressed her anticipation, saying, "Many of my friends want to come see the baby. It would be nice to spend time together here."

Lee Da-hae was also pleased when a staff member explained that no separate supplies were required.

Lee Da-hae said, "I visited two postpartum care centers in Korea, but they can’t compare with this place," adding, "I’m sorry, but this place is really better." She continued, "I’d like to introduce it to Korean people as well."

After touring the facilities, she personally experienced a spa treatment for expectant mothers and care for swelling in the lower body. While receiving a massage, Lee Da-hae marveled, "It’s so comfortable that I feel like I could fall asleep," adding, "In Korea, there is care during pregnancy as well as postpartum care, but I didn’t know I could receive prenatal care in Shanghai, too."

After completing all the experiences, Lee Da-hae expressed her satisfaction, saying, "I’ve finally found a place for our Heaven."

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after dating for eight years. She announced in May that she was pregnant with a daughter and is expected to give birth in November. The couple’s second child is reportedly a girl.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.