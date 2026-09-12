Jo Mina Taken to Emergency Room Ahead of Jewelry’s First Stage in 20 Years: “Herniated Disc and Vocal Cord Nodules Worsened”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jo Mina, a former member of Jewelry, ultimately collapsed under her busy schedule.

In the early hours of the 12th, Jo Mina confessed, "After spending several weeks without a break handling my father's memorial rite, preparations for Jewelry's first stage in 20 years, and a series of lecture schedules,

my vocal cord nodules and herniated disc worsened. I collapsed and was taken to the emergency room as soon as I finished all my commitments," raising concerns among her fans.

Jo Mina stated, "I had managed to hold up well through sheer willpower, but it seems my physical strength suddenly gave out as soon as I safely finished everything and the tension was released. In a way, I'm also relieved that being sick has given me a chance to rest a little."

Jo Mina said she received considerable help from her colleagues at work after collapsing. She mentioned the assistance she received from each of them and expressed her gratitude. She continued, "Thank you so much to the older and younger colleagues who care about me, even though I don't know how to take care of myself and work like an ox. The strength they give me through their quiet support helps me endure and gives me the strength to keep going again," she said.

Meanwhile, Jo Mina will appear as part of Jewelry's complete lineup for the first time in 20 years on KBS2's "Immortal Songs," which airs today. She will reunite with fans on a television stage alongside the "trendsetter" Seo In-young, Park Jung-ah, who is active as an actress, and Lee Ji-hyun and Jo Mina, who have embarked on new careers as a hairstylist and a "top insurance salesperson," respectively.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.