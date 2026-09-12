Yang-Im Hur, divorced from Ko Ji-yong, touched by son’s surprise birthday celebration: “I don’t like getting older, but I do like my child celebrating my birthday”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Yang-Im Hur, the former wife of former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong, was touched by her son Seung-jae’s birthday celebration for her.

Early on the 12th, Yang-Im Hur posted a video along with the message, “I don’t like getting older, but I do like my child celebrating my birthday. I’m sorry for asking you to give me a kiss. I won’t ask next year~”

The video showed a surprise birthday event that Seung-jae had prepared for Yang-Im Hur. Seung-jae secretly prepared a cake made with Moncher Cream Cake and sang “Happy Birthday” to his mother. Touched, Yang-Im Hur blew out the candles with Seung-jae and kissed him, creating a heartwarming scene. The video offered a glimpse into the happy daily life of Yang-Im Hur and her son.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, and family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed their son Seung-jae the following year. Ko Ji-yong and his son Seung-jae previously appeared on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” where they received much love from viewers.

However, Ko Ji-yong belatedly revealed on social media last July that he and Yang-Im Hur had divorced about two years earlier. Since then, Yang-Im Hur has launched a YouTube channel and has been sharing her life working while raising her son on her own.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.