The Grace’s Dana Reveals Update After Four Years Away from the Public Eye... Still Radiant After Losing 27 kg: “Were You Surprised?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Dana of The Grace has revealed an update on her life for the first time in four years.

In the early hours of the 12th, Dana posted a photo along with the message, “Were you surprised? ♥ I suddenly wanted to come by and say hello. It’s been such a long time since I visited this account. I’m doing well. I hope all of you are doing well too.”

The released photo showed Dana taking a selfie. Snapping the selfie from under a blanket, Dana drew attention with her unchanged beauty, making it hard to believe she had been away from the public eye. Attention is focused on Dana’s surprise update after she had been absent for four years, including from full-group The Grace gatherings.

Meanwhile, Dana revealed in 2019 that she weighed nearly 80 kg and made headlines after successfully losing 27 kg through an intense diet. She appeared poised to resume her activities actively, but suddenly stopped working, raising concerns. Her absence from full-group The Grace gatherings even sparked speculation about discord. However, the members appeared on a YouTube channel last year and shared an update on Dana, saying, “Dana wasn’t personally ready, so she asked us to understand why she couldn’t attend. She says she’s still embarrassed to stand in front of the media or all of you. The members need to understand her as well.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.