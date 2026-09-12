'Chinese-Cuisine Witch' Lee Moon-jung Leaves Hotel Job to Strike Out on Her Own: "I Started My Own Business; I Don't Need to Make a Profit" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror,' 'Chinese-Cuisine Queen' Jung Ji-sun and 'Chinese-Cuisine Witch' Lee Moon-jung appear together, showcasing the formidable charisma of the 'Chinese-Cuisine Sisters.'

KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter 'Boss in the Mirror') is a program in which South Korea's bosses voluntarily put themselves in others' shoes and reflect on themselves in an effort to create workplaces where people enjoy working. As of the previous episode, it has achieved an overwhelming record of ranking No. 1 among entertainment programs in its time slot for 222 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

In the episode of 'Boss in the Mirror' airing Sunday, the 13th, 'Chinese-Cuisine Queen' chef Jung Ji-sun and 'Chinese-Cuisine Witch' chef Lee Moon-jung visit a traditional market on Ganghwa Island to explore ingredients. Lee Moon-jung, a veteran chef who worked at a luxury hotel for 25 years, reveals that she is "starting a new chapter as a 'beginner self-employed business owner.'" Jung Ji-sun, who prides herself on her extensive hands-on experience running a business, immediately tries to establish her seniority, saying, "I've been running my own business much longer than you, so I'll teach you properly."

During their market tour, the two engage in a fiery clash over their philosophies of running a business. When 'hotel chef' Lee Moon-jung, who has always used premium ingredients generously, declares, "The cost per serving isn't important to me. Even if I don't make a profit, it's fine as long as the food tastes good. Food comes from the heart," 'practical' Jung Ji-sun fires back with a reality check: "That makes no sense. That's far too romantic an idea. A business has to make money."

The two also stir up the studio by revealing the brutal history of the rough-and-tumble Chinese-cuisine industry. When Lee Moon-jung recalls the frightening kitchen scenes from "back in the day," saying, "In the past, whenever a fight broke out in a Chinese restaurant kitchen, knives, pots and plates would go flying everywhere," Jung Ji-sun adds, "It was a time when people would even throw hot woks," shocking everyone. Designer Ko Tae-yong surprises the cast further by revealing, "In the fashion industry, scissors used to fly around too whenever a fashion show was approaching."

Meanwhile, Lee Moon-jung, who is embarking in earnest on her own, draws attention by seeking advice from chef Yeo Kyung-ok, a respected elder in the Chinese-cuisine industry. Yeo Kyung-ok reportedly encouraged her warmly, saying, "You left at the right time. Moon-jung will do well running her own business, too," boosting Lee Moon-jung's morale.

The spicy and fierce back-and-forth between Jung Ji-sun and Lee Moon-jung, the Chinese-cuisine sisters representing South Korea, can be seen on the broadcast of 'Boss in the Mirror.'

KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.