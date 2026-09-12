Rhymer Expresses Desire to Remarry Three Years After Divorce: "I Want to Have a Child Before It’s Too Late" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Rhymer, known as the "big daddy of the hip-hop scene," joined 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' as a new cast member. He won viewers’ support by playfully asking his agency artists Hanhae, Geuri, and Jeon Woong to set him up on blind dates.

On the 11th episode of Channel A’s 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' (CP Bae Han-soo/PD Lim Jeong-gyu), new cast member Rhymer revealed his single life. He also invited Hanhae, Geuri, and Jeon Woong of Brand New Music, the artists he leads, to his home for intensive coaching ahead of a blind date. Meanwhile, Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee learned a couple dance together and showed off their romantic chemistry, filling viewers’ homes with a rosy atmosphere.

After formally introducing himself, Rhymer joined the show on the recommendation of returning cast member Kim Sung-soo and revealed his daily routine. He began the morning in his tidy home by taking olive oil and supplements on an empty stomach. He then started lifting weights. Regarding his routine, he said, "For the past 30 years, I’ve maintained a workout routine five days a week," showing how meticulously he takes care of himself. After exercising, Rhymer spoke with an AI that serves as his personal dating counselor. The AI clearly defined his ideal type as "a woman with a healthy figure, a cute and bright energy, and a love of golf," drawing admiration. Soon afterward, Hanhae, Geuri, and Jeon Woong visited Rhymer’s home. They explained their purpose, saying, "We have an in-house group called Daejangbu—the Headquarters for Helping the CEO Get Married," and, "It seems like CEO Rhymer doesn’t have much time left, so we came to coach him in dating."

The three members of Daejangbu thoroughly inspected Rhymer’s home. Hanhae gave him a blunt reality check, saying, "There isn’t a trace of a woman’s touch anywhere." They replaced Rhymer’s self-admiring photos with more sentimental framed pictures and changed the mood of the home by laying down a rug they had bought as a gift. In the dressing room, an impromptu fashion show for blind-date outfits began. Rhymer modeled everything from a denim-on-denim look that did not suit his complexion to suits in an old-man style, leaving the trio speechless with his disastrous wardrobe choices. After finally appearing in a neat, minimalist outfit and receiving a passing necklace, Rhymer tried an improvised blind-date role-play. However, he continued to boast about himself with a shameless air and received sincere advice that he needed to "cut back on the smug self-display."

After the fashion show, Rhymer personally prepared stir-fried webfoot octopus, bean sprout soup, and steamed eggs for a generous meal. He briefly showed off his appeal as a man who is sexy when he cooks, but soon lost himself in the food and focused entirely on eating. The trio bluntly advised him, "You might look greedy, so make sure to take care of your date first during a blind date." Toward the end of the meal, Rhymer was asked, "Why did you join 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2'?" He answered honestly, "I want to start a family and have a child before it’s too late." When Rhymer shared his concern that "starting over is more difficult because I’ve already experienced one failure," Geuri warmly comforted him, saying, "My father, Kim Gu-ra, became much happier after remarrying, and he began a new life when my younger sibling was born." Rhymer smiled broadly and said, "Geuri’s father is my role model in life." He then asked them to arrange a blind date, saying, "Find someone for me among the people around you. I raised you, so now you need to raise me." Although caught off guard, the trio promised, "We’ll set you up if we get the chance," bringing the meeting to a heartwarming close.

Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee began their date wearing matching red outfits. While riding in Oh Yeon-hee’s car, Kim Yo-han remembered that her father liked makgeolli and gave her a bottle he had personally bought in Jeongseon County. Oh Yeon-hee was touched by his thoughtfulness. The two then talked about their everyday lives before heading to the dance studio Kim Yo-han usually visits. It turned out that Oh Yeon-hee had been cast as a character who dances in her upcoming project, so Kim Yo-han had arranged a couple-dance lesson as a special event. They decided to learn Jennie’s 'You & Me' and practiced in sync under the dance instructor’s guidance. After finishing their practice in a sweet atmosphere, they completed a couple reel featuring a difficult lifting turn and received applause from everyone.

Amid the growing romantic mood, the two went to a barbecue restaurant near Oh Yeon-hee’s home, which they had also visited on their previous date. Kim Yo-han put back on the necklace he had given her as a confession gift and which she had temporarily removed for drama filming, then carefully grilled the meat. He also naturally finished the rice Oh Yeon-hee had left, while she touched up her makeup in front of him, prompting a genuine reaction: "They really are a couple, aren’t they?"

The two coordinated their next date around Oh Yeon-hee’s irregular schedule. Kim Yo-han appealed to her, saying, "I’ll adjust completely to your schedule. I can see you every day." Oh Yeon-hee smiled softly and replied, "Just imagining not being able to see you for a long time makes me sad." After the date, Oh Yeon-hee said in an interview, "I had a long phone conversation with Yo-han oppa recently, and we really connected. He also found solutions quickly. I became confident that if realistic problems arose between us later, we could work them out through conversation." Her comments further heightened the rosy romantic mood.

Channel A’s 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' a real-life dating growth story about male stars who gather to learn about true love, airs every Friday at 9 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.