‘Gummy♥’ Jo Jung-suk Reveals What His Mother-in-Law Asked Before He Met Her Acquaintance: “Did You Put on Makeup?”

[Sportschosun | Kim Sohee] Actor Jo Jung-suk brought laughter by sharing stories about his wife, Gummy, as well as a humorous anecdote involving his mother-in-law.

On the 11th, a video titled “Channel Jo Jung Seok Silver Creator Award Unboxing” was uploaded to Jo Jung-suk’s YouTube channel. In the video, Jo Jung-suk personally unboxed the Silver Creator Award he had applied for belatedly after reaching 100,000 subscribers and took time to look back on the channel. As he recalled the videos he had released over the years, he shared his thoughts and candidly opened up about stories that viewers had rarely heard while answering subscribers’ questions.

That day, Jo Jung-suk first revealed his special affection for his wife, Gummy. When asked which video he remembered most fondly, he immediately chose the one featuring Gummy.

Jo Jung-suk said, “It was when Gummy appeared. I even talked about my most embarrassing personal details,” adding, “I couldn’t help it because she is the person closest to me and knows me best.”

He continued, “When Ji-yeon and I appear together, a natural vibe comes out,” describing the relaxed atmosphere that can emerge only when he is with his wife.

A Q&A session followed, during which he directly answered subscribers’ questions. When asked, “Is there any video on Channel Jo Jung Seok that you do not want to see again?” Jo Jung-suk replied, “Not particularly. I was worried about Gummy’s episode because my embarrassing personal details and excessive personal information kept coming out.”

He then revealed that Gummy had an anecdote she had tried to share on the show at the time but ultimately did not disclose, sparking curiosity. Jo Jung-suk said, “There was something Gummy tried to talk about back then but didn’t. But everyone is curious about it,” before bringing up an episode involving himself and his mother-in-law.

The story Jo Jung-suk shared stemmed from his mother-in-law’s special affection for her son-in-law. He explained, “My mother-in-law was having an intimate gathering with a friend, and I was going there after being invited. I was planning to go and greet her, so my mother-in-law called Ji-yeon.”

He continued, “My mother-in-law asked, ‘Ji-yeon, did Oppa put on makeup?’” prompting laughter.

Jo Jung-suk also explained why his mother-in-law had asked whether he was wearing makeup. He added, “I guess I looked very different with makeup than without it. From my mother-in-law’s perspective, she wanted to show off her son-in-law again, and that was probably how she felt.”

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-suk married singer Gummy in 2018, and they have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.