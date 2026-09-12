Park Eun-young Achieves Major Success with “Shatech” After Saying Her Income Was Good: “The Bag I Bought for 2 Million Won Is Now Worth 18 Million Won”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer Park Eun-young has achieved major success through “Shatech,” or investing in Chanel goods.

On the 11th, a video titled “My First Chanel Bag Went from 2 Million Won to 18 Million Won?! A Complete Review of My Luxury Bags and Shoes—Successes, Failures, and a Makeover” was posted on Park Eun-young’s YouTube channel.

Park Eun-young said, “Many people introduce and show off the luxury goods they have collected. I wanted to do that too, but I realized I had nothing to show off. Still, I wanted to share my story. There are items I paid a lot of money for that failed to live up to their price or serve their purpose, leaving them covered in dust. I invited the two of you because I hoped our stylists could bring those items back to life.”

Taking out the Chanel bag she called her first luxury handbag, Park Eun-young said, “I joined the company in 2007 and had to work on a regional rotation, so I worked in Changwon for one year and two months before being transferred to Seoul in 2008. I had managed to save about a year’s worth of pay, so I thought, ‘Should I buy a luxury item with this?’ That’s how I bought this bag.” She added, “I bought it in 2008. It cost 2 million won at the time, but now it is worth more than 10 million won.” The bag is currently valued at 18 million won.

The stylist admired it, saying, “It’s in good condition.” Park Eun-young explained, “That’s because I never carried it. It’s small, so it doesn’t hold much. I like big bags and tend to carry a lot of things, so I can’t really use this one.” She added, “Instead, three or four years later, I bought a somewhat larger bag. This one holds a lot, and I still carry it often. The reason I use it so much is that it has good storage capacity, and because it is made of lambskin, it stretches more easily and holds more, so I end up carrying it more often.”

Meanwhile, former KBS announcer Park Eun-young recently appeared on Lee Ji-yeon’s YouTube channel and discussed her income, saying, “People ask why I don’t appear on television these days, but I also work in home shopping,” adding, “Even if it looks like I have no work, I am doing much better than when I was receiving a salary.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.