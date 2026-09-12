Park Eun-young Achieves Major Success with “Shatech” After Saying Her Income Was Good: “The Bag I Bought for 2 Million Won Is Now Worth 18 Million Won”

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Park Eun-young Achieves Major Success with “Shatech” After Saying Her Income Was Good: “The Bag I Bought for 2 Million Won Is Now Worth 18 Million

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer Park Eun-young has achieved major success through “Shatech,” or investing in Chanel goods.

On the 11th, a video titled “My First Chanel Bag Went from 2 Million Won to 18 Million Won?! A Complete Review of My Luxury Bags and Shoes—Successes, Failures, and a Makeover” was posted on Park Eun-young’s YouTube channel.

Park Eun-young said, “Many people introduce and show off the luxury goods they have collected. I wanted to do that too, but I realized I had nothing to show off. Still, I wanted to share my story. There are items I paid a lot of money for that failed to live up to their price or serve their purpose, leaving them covered in dust. I invited the two of you because I hoped our stylists could bring those items back to life.”

Taking out the Chanel bag she called her first luxury handbag, Park Eun-young said, “I joined the company in 2007 and had to work on a regional rotation, so I worked in Changwon for one year and two months before being transferred to Seoul in 2008. I had managed to save about a year’s worth of pay, so I thought, ‘Should I buy a luxury item with this?’ That’s how I bought this bag.” She added, “I bought it in 2008. It cost 2 million won at the time, but now it is worth more than 10 million won.” The bag is currently valued at 18 million won.

Park Eun-young Achieves Major Success with “Shatech” After Saying Her Income Was Good: “The Bag I Bought for 2 Million Won Is Now Worth 18 Million

The stylist admired it, saying, “It’s in good condition.” Park Eun-young explained, “That’s because I never carried it. It’s small, so it doesn’t hold much. I like big bags and tend to carry a lot of things, so I can’t really use this one.” She added, “Instead, three or four years later, I bought a somewhat larger bag. This one holds a lot, and I still carry it often. The reason I use it so much is that it has good storage capacity, and because it is made of lambskin, it stretches more easily and holds more, so I end up carrying it more often.”

Meanwhile, former KBS announcer Park Eun-young recently appeared on Lee Ji-yeon’s YouTube channel and discussed her income, saying, “People ask why I don’t appear on television these days, but I also work in home shopping,” adding, “Even if it looks like I have no work, I am doing much better than when I was receiving a salary.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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