'KAIST' Heo Seong-beom Says, "It’s a Shame I Don’t Get Many Malicious Comments These Days"—He Even Studies Them with AI ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] MBC’s 'Omniscient Interfering View' will reveal the unique ways Heo Seong-beom, a KAIST AI researcher who spends more than 1 million won a month on AI subscriptions alone, uses AI.

In Episode 415 of MBC’s entertainment program 'Omniscient Interfering View,' airing today (the 12th), viewers will follow the daily life of Heo Seong-beom, a true AI enthusiast who turns to AI for everything from stocks and saju fortune-telling to late-night snack dilemmas. The episode was planned by Kang Young-seon and directed by Yoon-Jib Kim, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju, with Yeo Hyeon-jeon as the writer.

Heo Seong-beom uses a stock portfolio website he built with AI to analyze returns and the reasons behind price increases. He also asks AI to summarize academic papers, demonstrating how an AI researcher puts the technology to use. But that is not the only area in which he relies on AI. He even asks it about everything from his daily fortune to lucky items. Although he insists that he does not believe in saju because it is unscientific, he decorated various parts of his home with wood and green interiors after being told that he lacked the wood element. He also asks his AI manager questions to which he already knows the answer, such as, "I’ll get puffy if I eat ramen as a late-night snack, right?" His helplessly predictable side draws laughs.

The special educational methods of Heo Seong-beom’s mother, who helped him grow into a KAIST AI researcher, will also be revealed. When speaking with his mother on the phone, Heo transforms into a loving youngest son, showering her with dialect and aegyo. His mother continues to lecture him, telling him, "You should always approach learning with the right attitude and remain polite and humble." Viewers are eager to discover the special methods she used to raise not only the once-mischievous Heo Seong-beom but also his two older sisters into gifted children.

The topic of the paper Heo Seong-beom is currently researching at KAIST will also be revealed for the first time on the show. He is conducting research on having AI analyze malicious comments so that victims can more easily assert their legal rights. After creating a website that directly assesses whether malicious comments can be subject to legal action, he used comments targeting himself as research data. He then lamented, "I’m not getting many malicious comments these days, so the data isn’t building up," prompting laughter.

Heo Seong-beom’s daily life—one in which he cannot live without AI, whether for saju, late-night snack dilemmas, or research into malicious comments—can be seen on MBC’s 'Omniscient Interfering View,' airing today (the 12th), Saturday, at 11:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.