Lee Kyung-kyu Showers Miss Korea Winner Woo Seo-yoon with Affection: "I Raised Her on 'Star Junior Show'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Lee Kyung-kyu revealed his special connection with Woo Seo-yoon, who was crowned this year's Miss Korea winner.

On the 12th, a video titled "Lee Kyung-kyu Bursts into Tears After Being Rejected by His Granddaughter Ye-rin, Whom He Met for the First Time in 10 Months (Tae-yomi's Family)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'God Kyung-kyu.' In the video, Lee Kyung-kyu traveled to Cheongju to meet Ye-rin, the younger sister of Taeha, a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers, whom he had not seen for about 10 months.

Lee Kyung-kyu could not hide his delight at seeing Ye-rin again after such a long time. Looking at how much she had grown, he said, "You've grown so much. You've grown up beautifully," and added affectionately, "You're incredibly popular. If you keep taking care of yourself like this, you'll become Miss Korea one day."

While praising Ye-rin's exceptional looks, Lee Kyung-kyu continued talking about Miss Korea by bringing up his own past television experience.

He said, "Grandpa has helped raise many Miss Korea contestants. Woo Ji-won's daughter became Miss Korea this time, too. Grandpa helped raise her as well. Where? On 'Star Junior Show,'" referring to the children of celebrities with whom he became acquainted through the former SBS variety program 'Star Junior Show.'

He then jokingly encouraged Ye-rin to enter the Miss Korea pageant, saying, "The kids I raised on 'Star Junior Show' became Miss Korea contestants. Now it's your turn," drawing laughter.

Lee Kyung-kyu did not stop there. He described the various experiences one could enjoy after becoming Miss Korea, further inspiring Ye-rin's dreams. "If you become Miss Korea, you get to travel around the world and become the face of Korea for two years," he said, offering advice that sounded serious while still carrying his trademark wit.

Born in 2003, Woo Seo-yoon is Woo Ji-won's daughter and has been familiar to the public since childhood. She became known after appearing on SBS's 'Star Junior Show' and recently showed how much she had grown by appearing on Kstar and E Channel's 'When Our Kids Fall in Love 2.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.