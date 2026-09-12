Seo In-young Says, "I Spent Tens of Millions of Won on Liposuction"... Squandered Her Earnings Even After Spending 10 Billion Won ('My Genie Secretary')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu met Seo In-young, the most demanding 'my star' yet, on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Genie Secretary' (hereinafter 'My Genie Secretary'). They enjoyed a lively day that included the show's first-ever refusal to cater to a star, an underwear photo shoot, and candid conversations about life.

Since the new season began, 'My Genie Secretary' has ranked No. 1 among variety shows on Netflix's 'Top 10 Series in South Korea Today' for two consecutive weeks. It has also continued to draw strong online attention, with cumulative views of its digital clips surpassing 15 million.

On the episode aired on the 11th, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu served as Seo In-young's day managers for an underwear photo shoot. However, when she gave them an endless 'user manual' that included staring contests to establish dominance, being cared for like a five-year-old boy, and calling her 'Princess,' Lee Seo-jin responded, "But she's not a baby. She's in her 40s. I really hate five-year-old boys." He eventually declared that he was done catering to her, saying, "You do it today, hyung." When Kim Kwang-kyu said, "The handover has already been going on for 15 minutes. How is this turning over a new leaf?" Lee Seo-jin shot back, "I'll come back when I turn over a new leaf," prompting laughter.

Once the actual shoot began, Seo In-young showed a professional side that took everyone by surprise. Kim Kwang-kyu marveled, "I think she's amazing. She's a professional. It's not easy for a man to reveal his underwear, either. Revealing your underwear takes professionalism. That's what makes her impressive." When Seo In-young worried during the shoot, asking, "What am I going to do about my belly bulge?" and "What am I going to do about my underarm breast fat?" Lee Seo-jin reassured her, saying, "They can fix it in post-production. Don't worry."

She also candidly revealed details of her lavish spending in the past. Seo In-young said, "My dad calculated it and said it amounted to three buildings. We have all the records. From my dad's perspective, I'm a crazy person." She added, "I spent tens of millions of won on liposuction, so my dad took away my card. Now I live on a 1 million won allowance."

At a dinner gathering, she opened up about her concerns regarding her boyfriend, whom she plans to marry at the end of the year. When Seo In-young said, "This time, I really want to live well," Lee Seo-jin offered some practical advice: "You shouldn't get married with that mindset. That's what I'm saying. Since this is your second marriage, you need to be more careful." When asked about her relationship troubles, he added, "Either overcome them together through prayer, start attending dawn prayer services, or break up," drawing more laughter.

Seo In-young also explained her past controversies and what turning over a new leaf meant to her. She confessed, "People said I had abused my power in various ways, but the reason I'm turning over a new leaf is that, rather than explaining everything and insisting it wasn't me, I decided to acknowledge it. I also acknowledge that I behaved foolishly in the past. I thought, 'Maybe this is part of the process of changing so I can do better,' and 'Maybe I'll grow more.'" Lee Seo-jin concluded the day by saying, "I don't think you need to turn over a new leaf. You're making a great effort, you have thoughtfulness, and you never cross the line."

Meanwhile, at the end of the broadcast, a preview showed actor Ji Chang-wook receiving the first follow-up service in 'My Genie Secretary,' raising expectations. Seoul Broadcasting System's 'My Genie Secretary' airs every Friday at 11:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.