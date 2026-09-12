Lee Yoo-young Gives Birth to Second Daughter: “Both Mother and Baby Are Healthy. She Is Focusing on Her Recovery”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Lee Yoo-young has become a mother of two after giving birth to her second daughter.

Lee Yoo-young’s agency, ACE FACTORY, announced on the 11th that she recently gave birth to her second child. According to the agency, both the mother and baby are healthy. Lee Yoo-young is currently focusing on her recovery while receiving congratulations and care from her family.

Lee Yoo-young registered her marriage to a non-celebrity man in May 2024, becoming a married couple. After giving birth to her first daughter in August of the same year, she held a wedding ceremony last September attended by family members and close acquaintances.

In April this year, she announced her second pregnancy and once again drew considerable attention. Last month, shortly before giving birth, she released maternity photos taken with her first daughter and received congratulations from fans.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoo-young made her acting debut in 2014 with the film *Late Spring*. She rose to prominence after winning the Best Actress award at the Milan International Film Festival for her first film. Since then, she has appeared in various productions, including the films *The Treacherous*, *Diva*, and *Firefighters*, as well as the dramas *Tunnel*, *Dear Judge*, *Seocho-dong*, and *Pro Bono*.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.