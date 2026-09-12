Yoo Jae-suk Spots Ahn Jung-hwan at Nightclub: "A Sasaeng Fan? I Paid to Get In, Too" (Hangout with Yoo)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk shared an anecdote about his first encounter with former soccer player Ahn Jung-hwan.

On the 11th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Hangout with Yoo uploaded a preview video titled "A One-of-a-Kind Roundtable of Armchair Experts" ahead of the day's broadcast. Ahn Jung-hwan appeared as a guest, and Yoo Jae-suk recalled his first encounter with him, sharing an unexpected story that drew attention.

Joo Woo-jae asked Ahn Jung-hwan, "Is it true that the first place where commentator Ahn Jung-hwan met Yoo Jae-suk was a nightclub?"

Taken aback by the sudden question, Ahn Jung-hwan responded, "Me?" Yoo Jae-suk then clarified the situation, explaining, "I didn't meet Ahn Jung-hwan; I saw him."

Haha jokingly asked Yoo Jae-suk, "Were you a sasaeng fan?" Yoo Jae-suk immediately offered a clarification that was not quite an excuse, saying, "I was there with my acquaintances, too."

But the cast did not let Yoo Jae-suk off the hook. When Heo Kyung-hwan went a step further and asked, "How did you get in?" Yoo Jae-suk confidently shot back, "Why couldn't I get in? I paid to enter," prompting even more laughter.

Meanwhile, MBC's Hangout with Yoo is an open-ended variety show featuring naturally funny entertainers with no limits. It airs every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.