“I Only Spoke to Him Once... My Father Passed Away Four Years Ago”: Daniel Lindemann Shares Heartbreaking Family Story

[Sportschosun Reporter Aram Park] Television personality Daniel Lindemann shared the story of how he belatedly learned that his biological father, whom he had not seen for many years, had already passed away.

On the 11th, Daniel Lindemann posted on his personal account about how he felt after learning of his biological father’s death. He revealed that he had spoken with his father only once while he was alive, and that the conversation took place via video call. His father reportedly died of a brain tumor four years ago.

He said his father showed remarkable resilience even after the surgery. The day after the operation, he walked as much as 10 kilometers, and several months later, he reportedly took part in and completed the Jerusalem Marathon.

What particularly stayed with Daniel was the story that his father checked his hands first immediately after the surgery. Having played classical guitar throughout his life, his greatest concern appeared to be whether he would still be able to play after the operation.

As he recalled his father, whom he had not met in person for many years, Daniel also revealed his complicated feelings. Comparing his appearance with his father’s, he said he did not think they looked very much alike. Nevertheless, he confessed that he felt sorry for not being able to tell his father directly that he had married or show him his daughter, who will be born soon.

He also honestly admitted that he had once resented his biological father. However, he said his mother had told him that his father was a good person, and that he would no longer try to resent him.

Daniel’s family history had previously been revealed on television. In 2015, he said on a program that his mother had raised him alone and that his biological father was a soldier from Israel. He explained that his father returned to Israel because of the war, leaving them with no further opportunity to meet in person.

German-born television personality Daniel Lindemann became known to Korean viewers through JTBC’s “Non-Summit.” He later expanded his activities by appearing on various programs, including “Talk Pawon 25 O’Clock,” and continues to communicate with fans through his personal YouTube channel and other platforms.

Daniel married a non-celebrity Korean woman in 2023. The couple became husband and wife after dating for about two years, and in June they announced on social media that they were expecting a child. They later personally revealed that the baby would be a girl, receiving many congratulations.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ The following is the full statement

I learned that my father, whom I spoke to only once in my life—and even that was through a video call—passed away from a brain tumor four years ago.

I heard that he walked 10 kilometers the day after undergoing surgery and completed the Jerusalem Marathon a few months later.

I also heard that the first thing he checked after the surgery was his hands. He had played classical guitar throughout his life and wanted to know whether he would still be able to play.

Looking at us now, I do not think we looked very much alike, and although we never met throughout our lives, I feel strangely sorry that I could not tell you I had gotten married or show you my daughter, who will be born soon.

To be honest, I resented you for a long time. But my mother said you were truly a good person, so I will no longer resent you.

Rest in peace.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.