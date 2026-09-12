Ji Ye-eun to Reveal Marriage Secrets with ♥ VATA: “Proposal → First Meeting of Both Families Revealed” (“Running Man”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo Joo Lee] Ji Ye-eun will reveal behind-the-scenes details of her marriage on “Running Man.”

The episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Running Man,” airing on Sunday the 13th, will feature a surprise wedding celebration party for Ji Ye-eun, the “December bride.”

During a recent recording, the members prepared a special celebration for Ji Ye-eun, who had surprised everyone by announcing her marriage. They decorated the set with balloons and prepared a cake, holding a celebratory party that resembled a “Running Man-style wedding.” Ji Ye-eun was repeatedly embarrassed and did not know how to react to the unexpected welcome. Although she usually shows off her uninhibited variety-show skills, she appeared shy on this day, living up to her image as the “December bride,” and reportedly became the target of teasing from all the members.

Ji Ye-eun then revealed marriage details that she had never shared before. As one previously undisclosed detail after another came to light, the members’ attention naturally turned to the “proposal.” The episode will reveal everything from who proposed and how, to the first meeting between the two families and the prospective bride and groom, as well as the story of how they decided to marry. The members also added to the laughter by offering Ji Ye-eun, who is preparing for marriage, practical advice and mischievous questions.

Meanwhile, San of Ateez and Han Ji-eun will appear as guests on the episode. The members will be divided into three teams for the race “Grand Duke, There Is an Outsider Among Us”: the “Northern Grand Duke” team led by San, who has recently emerged as an icon of the “Northern Grand Duke”; the “Foolish Grand Duke” team led by Haha; and the “Abdominal Grand Duke” team led by Yang Se-chan. To earn benefits, the contestants will complete missions in which team members take turns giving answers that fit a designated category. Anyone who fails to answer within the time limit must be hit on the head. Since the losing team will be immediately disbanded and absorbed into the opposing team, the members competed more seriously than ever.

For the category “proverbs containing animals,” Han Ji-eun shouted, “A young tiger doesn’t know to fear a tiger,” confidently replacing “puppy” with “tiger” in the proverb “A young puppy does not know to fear a tiger,” drawing laughter. Yang Se-chan also launched into a parade of wrong answers for the category “economic terms,” rattling off only the names of blue-chip stocks, including “SamX,” “HaXynix,” and “Xsla,” instead of economic terminology, sending the set into fits of laughter.

Whether the members can protect their respective teams despite the absurd wrong answers and identify the outsider hiding their identity will be revealed on “Running Man,” airing at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday the 13th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.