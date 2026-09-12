Kim Jun-ho Said to Have Couvade Syndrome... A Sweet Brunch Date with Kim Ji-min

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min enjoyed a leisurely brunch date, showing off their sweet newlywed atmosphere.

On the 11th, Kim Ji-min posted a photo on her account without any particular caption. The photo showed Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min visiting a restaurant in comfortable clothes.

The couple sat side by side and took a selfie before their meal, creating an affectionate scene. Their love for each other was evident even in their unadorned, everyday appearance, drawing attention. Their warm image was further enhanced by the way they continued to spend time together and enjoy a sweet daily life even after getting married.

Pregnant Kim Ji-min also drew admiration by showing off her clear skin and well-defined features despite appearing before the camera without makeup. She attracted attention with her natural beauty even during their relaxed date.

Meanwhile, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min received many congratulations after becoming husband and wife following a long period of publicly dating. They continue to communicate with fans by sharing glimpses of their life together.

Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho last year after dating him for three years. The couple underwent in vitro fertilization in hopes of having a child and recently announced the pregnancy, receiving many congratulations. The baby is reportedly a boy, and the birth is expected in February next year.

Kim Jun-ho previously said that he was experiencing couvade syndrome, in which he suffered morning sickness on behalf of Kim Ji-min during her pregnancy. Last month, the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program “My Little Old Boy” exclusively revealed the full story of Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min’s pregnancy and childbirth preparations. At the time, Kim Jun-ho began making spicy monkfish stew for pregnant Kim Ji-min. He then gagged and said, “If you love someone too much, don’t you experience morning sickness on their behalf?”

However, Kim Ji-min reacted incredulously, saying, “Someone with morning sickness is preparing something like this right now? Why would you have morning sickness? Is there really any basis for this?” Kim Jun-ho replied, “If you love someone too much, you experience it on their behalf.” Kim Jun-ho had reportedly been showing morning-sickness symptoms for a month. The phenomenon in which a husband develops pregnancy-like symptoms, such as nausea or weight changes, after his wife becomes pregnant is called couvade syndrome.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.