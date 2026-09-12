Seventeen’s Hoshi Suffers Knee Injury Six Months Before Discharge: “Complete Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Hoshi, a member of Seventeen currently serving in the military, will undergo surgery for a knee injury. Fans are increasingly concerned after the injury occurred about six months before his scheduled discharge.

Hoshi personally announced his injury through the fan community Weverse on the 12th. He greeted fans by saying, "Hello, Carats. I’m leaving this message carefully because the news may come as a bit of a surprise," before explaining his current condition.

Hoshi stated, "I injured my knee while practicing with the Ground Forces performance team and underwent an examination. I was diagnosed with a complete anterior cruciate ligament tear. As a result, I need to focus on recovery for a while after surgery, so I will be unable to participate in the scheduled Taekwondo demonstration event and Ground Forces Festival."

Because of the injury, Hoshi will also miss performances he had been preparing to join. In particular, the disappointment is even greater because the Ground Forces Festival was a stage Hoshi had been looking forward to after passing the audition with fellow Seventeen member Woozi.

In July, Hoshi had written on Weverse, "Hoshi and Woozi passed the audition for the Ground Forces Festival. Is it because we renewed our contracts?" He then added, "Ah, I’m excited," expressing his anticipation for the performance.

This year’s Ground Forces Festival is scheduled to take place from October 1 to 5 on the runway at Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province. The event is expected to feature military band and honor guard performances, a Taekwondo demonstration, and a stage by the Army performance team. As of the 12th, when Hoshi announced his injury, about 19 days remained before the event began.

Hoshi also expressed his regret at being unable to appear on the scheduled stages.

He said, "These were stages I had really been looking forward to and preparing hard for, so I’m very disappointed that I can’t be there. I also feel deeply sorry to the Carats who were waiting for me. Although I can’t participate, please give lots of support to the ROK Army Taekwondo Demonstration Team and the Ground Forces performance team performing with Jihoon."

He did not forget to address fans’ concerns. Hoshi said, "I’ll receive proper treatment, focus on my recovery, and return soon in good health. Please don’t worry too much!" He thereby expressed his determination to return in good health.

Hoshi enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army on September 16 last year. In January this year, he was selected for the newly formed ROK Army Taekwondo Demonstration Team and has continued his service there. He has taken part in national events and various performances, presenting Taekwondo demonstrations and performances.

Hoshi has also shared footage of his activities with the Taekwondo demonstration team through official ROKA channels. He attracted attention by participating in events including the 107th Anniversary March 1st Movement Commemorative Cultural Event and the National Museum of Korea Performing Arts Festival.

The complete anterior cruciate ligament tear diagnosed in Hoshi’s case refers to a condition in which a major ligament that maintains the stability of the knee joint has been severed. Generally, a period of recovery is needed before returning to daily activities after surgery, while resuming exercise or strenuous activities is known to require a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Because the injury occurred during military service, attention is also focused on how it may affect his future service schedule. Soldiers who undergo surgery for a complete anterior cruciate ligament tear may become subject to a medical discharge review depending on their military physical classification and treatment progress. However, Hoshi’s specific service status and schedule may change depending on the results of a future review.

Hoshi has also served as the leader of Seventeen’s performance team and actively participated in choreography and performance production. As a result, attention is continuing to focus on how the injury may affect the group’s future activities.

Meanwhile, Hoshi’s scheduled discharge date is March 15, 2027.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.