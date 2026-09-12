Jewelry Performs an Emotional Full-Group Stage for the First Time in 20 Years... Seo In-young Moved to Tears: "Am I Going Through Menopause?" ('Immortal Songs')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jewelry, the original girl group that reunited as a full group for the first time in 20 years, will unveil its first televised performance on KBS2's 'Immortal Songs.' The group delivers a flawless stage that makes the passage of time seem irrelevant.

KBS2's 'Immortal Songs' (directed by Kim Hyeong-seok and Choi Seung-beom; hereafter 'Immortal Songs') is an undisputed top music variety show that has continued its history for more than 700 episodes. Episode 773, airing today (the 12th), will feature Part 1 of the '2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan.'

Over the past 15 years, 'Immortal Songs' has met viewers across the country through various outdoor specials. Beginning with '2023 Rock Festival in Ulsan,' it has continued its connection with Ulsan and music festivals for four consecutive years, following the '2024 First-Half King of Kings Special' and '2025 Rock Festival in Ulsan' with '2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan.'

Set against the beautiful Taehwagang National Garden in Ulsan and attended by more than 10,000 spectators, this special will feature Jewelry, the girl group that dominated the music scene in the early 2000s; original pretty-boy band Click-B; youth band Agami; fourth-generation representative boy group Cravity; world-class dancer Honey J; leading emotional rapper Mad Clown; trot's idol and 'Immortal Songs' MC Lee Chan-won; the emperor of live performances Lee Seung-gi; next-generation solo queen Dayoung; crossover group Forestella; trot prince Son Tae-jin; and acclaimed vocalist Ailee. Part 1 will feature six acts—Lee Seung-gi, Forestella, Lee Chan-won, Dayoung, Click-B, and Jewelry—who will fill the night in Ulsan with romance.

Reuniting as a full group after 20 years with Park Jung-ah, Lee Ji-hyun, Seo In-young, and Jo Mina, Jewelry will showcase the appeal of the original girl-crush group with hits that swept the era, including 'ONE MORE TIME,' 'I Like You,' 'Tonight,' and 'Super Star.' Ulsan residents reportedly responded to the performance with Jewelry's signature dances, including the ET dance and shaking dance, as well as applause timed to 'I Like You.' Jewelry shared behind-the-scenes stories about preparing for the stage, saying, "It was difficult to dance in heels like we used to. The moment I turned around, my mind went blank." Seo In-young was reportedly moved after the performance and told her members, "Am I going through menopause? I'm crying again."

In keeping with the purpose of the '2026 NEW WAVE Festival,' which represents a new wave connecting generations, a special collaboration stage will also be unveiled. Dayoung recently met Seo In-young at the WATERBOMB event and gave her a handwritten letter along with a bouquet expressing her admiration, promising to meet again. The two reunited in Ulsan and reportedly shook the stage with 'Cinderella,' raising anticipation for the broadcast. Dayoung confessed her admiration onstage, saying, "Seo In-young was my role model and star when I was young." She reportedly added to the emotion by recreating Seo In-young's past style, including her outfit and high heels, specifically for the performance.

Performances by artists crossing generations and genres are also expected to captivate both the eyes and ears. Crossover group Forestella will reinterpret famous songs such as 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Piano Man,' and 'Despacito' in its own style, filling the Taehwagang area with emotion. Lee Seung-gi, known for his commanding vocals, will perform hits including 'By Your Side' and 'Because You're My Woman,' while Dayoung will present 'body' and her recently released single 'FLIRTY.' Trot idol Lee Chan-won is expected to win over citizens with 'Ulsan Arirang,' a song that best suits Ulsan, and his hit 'My Long Journey.' Click-B will also fill the stage with long-loved songs such as 'Undefeatable' and 'Purple Fragrance.'

Part 1 of 'Immortal Songs—2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan' will air today (the 12th). 'Immortal Songs,' which produces legendary videos viewers want to watch again every week, airs every Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.