Hyeri Saves Her “Close Friend” Park Gyeong-hye... Abnormality Found After She Encouraged Her to Get a Checkup, Leading to Same-Day Surgery: “My Lifesaver”

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Actress Park Gyeong-hye revealed that an abnormality was found during a medical checkup she underwent after Hyeri encouraged her to get one, eventually leading to surgery.

On the 11th, a video titled “You’re Invited to a Brunch Talk for Grown Women” was posted on Hyeri’s YouTube channel. In the video, Hyeri and Park Gyeong-hye had brunch together and discussed various aspects of their daily lives, including medical checkups.

Park Gyeong-hye said, “Something really wonderful happened last year,” and shared how Hyeri helped her undergo an unexpected medical checkup.

Park Gyeong-hye recalled, “Hyeri suddenly called me and said, ‘Gyeong-hye, a doctor from the medical checkup center will call you. Just answer the phone and give them your information.’”

She continued, “When I told her I had no plans that day, she said that since she was getting a checkup, it would be nice if we got one together. So we suddenly ended up having a checkup together. We finished it without any problems and ate something delicious afterward.”

They had gone for the checkup together without any particular plans after Hyeri’s sudden suggestion, but something unexpected happened afterward. The problem emerged when the test results came back.

Park Gyeong-hye said, “The hospital called me on the day the results came out. They said they had found something concerning and asked me to come in,” describing what happened at the time.

She added, “When I went in urgently, they said, ‘I think we need to take action on this.’” In the end, Park Gyeong-hye underwent surgery immediately for further treatment.

Although they had gone for the checkup casually, it ultimately allowed Park Gyeong-hye to discover a health problem and receive treatment. That is why Hyeri’s suggestion felt especially meaningful to her.

After hearing the story, the production staff called Hyeri a “lifesaver” and asked, “Did you have some kind of intuition?”

Hyeri, however, had no special premonition or particular reason. She replied, “No. I was getting one too, and I thought it would be boring to go alone,” drawing laughter.

It was a casual suggestion made without any particular meaning, but for Park Gyeong-hye, it became the decisive opportunity to check on her health and receive the treatment she needed.

Park Gyeong-hye repeatedly thanked Hyeri, saying, “I was truly grateful. I’ll definitely repay you.”

Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.