‘Jae-gyun Hwang Divorced from JIYEON’ Admits His Café Business Failed Twice: “It Went Under in Three Months”

[Sportschosun Reporter Aram Park] Former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang revealed that he ventured into the café business in Seongsu-dong during his playing days, only to close two cafés.

On the 11th, Jae-gyun Hwang visited Seongsu-dong for shopping and a food tour in a video released on his YouTube channel, “Illuhwang.” The video was titled “How Did Jae-gyun Hwang Become Fashion Hwang?”

Known for his interest in fashion, Jae-gyun Hwang first talked about his personal style. He explained that he had gradually developed his fashion sense by considering which styles suited him best when choosing clothes.

As he walked around Seongsu-dong, he naturally shared that he had once run a business there. While chatting at a dessert shop, Jae-gyun Hwang revealed that he had previously tried operating cafés.

He said, “Three years ago, I ambitiously opened a bagel café, but it went under five months ago. So I ambitiously changed it into a salad café for the second time, but that one went under in three months.”

He first operated a café centered on bagels, but it did not last long. He later changed the business at the same location into a salad café, but that venture also closed after a short period.

The production team pointed out that even combined, the two businesses had operated for less than a year. Jae-gyun Hwang responded, “I’m a Seongsu person,” drawing laughs with his characteristically playful reaction.

Jae-gyun Hwang also showed off his fashion sense as he explored various parts of Seongsu-dong. When a staff member complimented his outfit while he was shopping, he responded confidently, living up to his nickname, “Fashion Hwang.”

Jae-gyun Hwang said he had found a style that suited him through trial and error in fashion. After trying flashy outfits, he came to believe that a more basic, understated look with a single accent worked best for him.

Jae-gyun Hwang began his professional career in 2006 after joining the Hyundai Unicorns. He later played for the Lotte Giants, the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball, and the KT Wiz.

He married JIYEON, a former member of T-ara, in 2022, but announced their divorce in 2024. After ending his playing career following the 2025 season, he signed an exclusive contract with SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C) in February this year and has continued his new career as a broadcaster.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.