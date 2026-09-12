Lady Gaga, who had no prior pregnancy rumors, becomes a mother...Photographed holding a baby

Photo credit: Page Six

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Pop star Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child.

According to an exclusive report by U.S. outlet Page Six on the 11th local time, Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child.

Page Six recently reported that Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky had welcomed their first child. Specific details, including the baby’s name, sex and date of birth, have not yet been disclosed. However, news of the birth emerged after the three were photographed together for the first time in Northern California, United States. In the released photos, Lady Gaga was seen carrying a newborn close to her chest while Michael Polansky stayed by her side. The sighting of the couple with the baby has drawn even more attention to reports that Lady Gaga has given birth.

However, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have not issued an official statement regarding the birth.

Lady Gaga has said several times that becoming a mother is her greatest wish.

When Lady Gaga appeared on the U.S. program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last October and was asked what she wanted to pursue in the future, she said, "What I really want is to become a mother," adding, "I am fully ready to take on the responsibilities of motherhood."

She continued, "I want to do many things, but what I truly want is to become a mother," revealing a long-held wish.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky began dating in 2019. Their engagement became publicly known in July 2024, when Lady Gaga introduced Polansky as her "fiancé."

Fans are continuing to show interest after Lady Gaga, who has long expressed her wish to become a mother, was photographed with what appeared to be her first child. However, neither side has officially announced the birth.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.